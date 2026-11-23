UCLA and Indiana face losses that complicate their Big Ten championship paths. Analysis of tiebreakers and remaining schedules for Oregon, Iowa, and the Bruins heading into Rivalry Week.

UCLA and Indiana lost their Week 12 matchups against Michigan and Washington respectively, ending their undefeated records and fundamentally altering the Big Ten Conference championship landscape. These unexpected defeats have eliminated the automatic qualification paths for both contenders and shifted the momentum heavily toward Oregon in the race for Indianapolis.

The losses mean that neither UCLA nor Indiana can control their own destiny for the conference title game. Instead, their hopes now rely entirely on a complex series of tiebreakers and outcomes from other games, with no single team holding a secure lock on the top spot moving forward.

Also read Oregon Ducks Move Into CFP Contention After UCLA, Indiana Upsets

UCLA retains a theoretical path to the Big Ten championship only if it defeats USC in its upcoming Rivalry Week matchup. A victory over the Trojans would guarantee the Bruins a spot in the conference championship game, but the task has become significantly more complicated by an injury to quarterback Ty Dieffenbach.

Dieffenbach, who serves as the second-string quarterback for the Bruins, sustained an injury during the loss to Michigan. This injury potentially impacts UCLA's offensive capabilities in its final regular-season game against USC, adding a layer of uncertainty to their ability to execute the win required to stay in contention.

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Four teams theoretically maintain a path to the Big Ten championship game: UCLA, Indiana, Oregon, and Iowa. The outcome of this Saturday's Rivalry Week games will determine which of these squads advances to play for the conference crown. Each team relies on specific results from other concurrent games to navigate the intricate web of tiebreakers that govern the standings.

If both UCLA and Oregon win their respective games on Saturday, they will face each other in the Big Ten championship. UCLA must defeat USC while Oregon must beat Washington for this scenario to occur. In this matchup, UCLA would earn the top seed with only one loss, while Oregon would secure the second seed by winning tiebreakers over both Indiana and Iowa.

The primary tiebreaker relies on records against common opponents, where Oregon holds a perfect 5-0 record against such teams. Iowa would finish 4-1 against common opponents if it defeats Nebraska, while Indiana would hold a 3-2 record in this category. Oregon also possesses a direct win over Ohio State, a victory that neither Iowa nor Indiana has achieved.

The tiebreaker logic shifts significantly if Oregon loses and both Iowa and Indiana win their games. In this scenario, the result of UCLA's game against USC becomes the deciding factor. If UCLA loses to USC, a three-way tiebreaker ensues involving Indiana, UCLA, and Iowa.

Indiana would win this tiebreaker based on its record against common opponents. UCLA and Iowa would be tied in this specific metric, pushing the decision to the next tiebreaker criterion. This subsequent tiebreaker involves the record against Minnesota.

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If the Minnesota Gophers defeat Wisconsin, they would possess a better record than Michigan and UCLA. Consequently, UCLA would still advance to play for the Big Ten title under these specific conditions. Indiana gains an edge in this scenario due to its superior standing in the common opponent comparisons.

The final layer of complexity involves the cumulative conference winning percentage of all conference opponents. This metric could determine the outcome if UCLA and Iowa are tied after previous tiebreakers. The final standings for this category will not be known until all Big Ten games are played on Saturday.

If Oregon loses to Washington, Iowa will play for the Big Ten title against UCLA regardless of other results. This scenario underscores the high stakes of every remaining game in the conference schedule. Iowa also makes the title game if UCLA loses, Indiana loses, and Oregon wins its own matchup.

Fans and analysts must monitor all concurrent matchups to understand the final configuration of the playoff picture before the championship game is set. The Big Ten suddenly faces a two-bid problem in the national playoff race, as the losses by UCLA and Indiana reduce the conference's potential representation.

The situation highlights the precarious nature of the current conference landscape where no single team holds a secure lock on the top spot. The outcome of these remaining games will ultimately decide whether the Big Ten is underrepresented in the national postseason or if one of the remaining contenders can rise to the occasion.