The Bruins advanced after Washington beat Oregon 33-27 in double overtime.

AP Photo Southern California defensive end Kameryn Crawford tackles UCLA running back Wayne Knight during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif.

Saturday at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins advanced to the Big Ten title game after Washington beat Oregon 33-27 in double overtime. USC had already been eliminated from conference title game contention, but the Trojans played as though they had a chance. UCLA, not so much.

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Still, Bob Chesney believes his team should still be considered for the College Football Playoff. Now, the Bruins will get a chance to make their case when they meet No. 12 Indiana next Saturday in Indianapolis.