Despite two consecutive losses, including Saturday’s rout at the hands of rival USC, the Big Ten title game matchup with defending national champion Indiana allows the Bruins to control their destiny for a conference title and a spot…

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the second half of a Big Ten football game against USC at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026.

, head coach Bob Chesney received just one question regarding the postseason. At that point, the College Football Playoff and Big Ten championship were on few minds. That didn’t stop Chesney from mimicking his peers, slipping in lobbying comments he wanted the CFP committee to hear. He implored the committee “look across the board at the teams that we played, and the way that we played.

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” He emphasized the Bruins’ inner belief, the “toughness that we’ve displayed” and “the adversity that we faced and overcame. ”He ended the news conference, reminding the media writing off UCLA that it did still have one more chance.