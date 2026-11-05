UCLA Football Cultivates Family Culture Under Head Coach Bob Chesney

UCLA football head coach Bob Chesney builds a genuine family environment at the program by integrating staff families into daily operations and facility life in Los Angeles.

UCLA football head coach Bob Chesney is transforming the program culture at the Wasserman Football Center in Los Angeles by prioritizing a genuine family atmosphere over traditional, rigid coaching hierarchies. This approach is evident in the personal touches found throughout the facility, such as drawings by children on whiteboards and frequent family gatherings that integrate spouses and kids into the daily workflow. The strategy aims to create a supportive environment that contrasts sharply with the high-pressure norms of many other college football programs.

Personal Touches Define Facility Culture

Offensive line coach Chris Smith has a whiteboard in his office featuring blocking schemes alongside a maze drawn by his son, Calvin, and a message from him addressing Smith as Ston Cold Stevie Austin and describing Rock as The Rock. Defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler displays a drawing of two bears labeled Joe and Josephine, the names of UCLA's Bruin mascots, created by his ten-year-old daughter Catherine. These personal artifacts signal that the facility values personal connections alongside professional development. Head coach Bob Chesney points out a gray-haired woman sorting mail in a glass-walled lounge, identifying her as his mother, Claudia, while noting that his father, Bob Sr., a former high school coach, is often present watching film or resting nearby.

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Regular Integration of Staff Families

The program institutionalizes family involvement through specific weekly events designed to keep families close to the coaching staff. A Halloween party recently invited the children of every staff member to dress up and trick-or-treat through every office in the building, with Chesney gathering his own three children for a group photo in the weight room before they departed. Wednesday nights and Sunday nights serve as weekly family nights where wives and children come to the facility for dinner, even after long coaching days. On most Sundays, twelve-year-old Bo Chesney leads a group of coaches' children out to the UCLA practice field to play ball, maintaining a connection between the home and the team.

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Contrasting Approaches to Coaching Environments

Coach Chris Smith emphasizes that the UCLA environment encourages family presence rather than merely tolerating it as a business obligation. This philosophy is echoed by offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy, who notes that children are a natural part of the daily rhythm. Kennedy recalls an incident where his young daughter wandered onto an elevator independently, highlighting the casual, home-like nature of the workplace. He argues that while some programs maintain a serious, fourth-and-one atmosphere that isolates coaches, UCLA's approach allows players to see the authenticity of the family emphasis. Players can distinguish between empty platitudes and genuine care when they witness the coaches' families interacting openly within the facility.

Nostalgia and Long-Term Coaching Bonds

The depth of trust and connection within the coaching staff was illustrated during a recent evening at Chesney's new California home. Chesney and special teams coordinator Drew Canan, who have worked together for twelve seasons across programs including Division II Assumption, FCS Holy Cross, and FBS James Madison, reflected on their journey. They FaceTimed former players from their past teams, receiving calls from bleary-eyed alumni who returned the call despite the late hour on the East Coast. Five of the six players contacted them that night, and the sixth called the following morning. The conversations focused on life and personal connections rather than football tactics, reinforcing the enduring relationships built through Chesney's compassionate coaching style.