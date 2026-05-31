UCLA Football: Bob Chesney's Recruiting Efforts Gain Momentum with 2027 Class

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney is making waves in recruiting, with the 2027 class ranked eighth nationally. Quarterback Nussmeier, a four-star prospect, is a top target after the Bruins missed on Dane Weber.

UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney is making significant strides on the recruiting trail, particularly for the 2027 class, which is shaping up to be one of the best in the nation.

According to 247Sports, the 2027 class currently ranks eighth overall, a stark contrast to the 2026 class that sits at 48th. However, it is important to note that most of the 2026 commits were secured under former head coach Deshaun Foster before Chesney took over. This makes the 2027 class Chesney's first true recruiting cycle where he has had the opportunity to build relationships with prospects from the ground up.

One of the key targets for UCLA in the 2027 class is quarterback Nussmeier, the younger brother of former LSU signal-caller and current Kansas City Chiefs backup Garrett Nussmeier. Unlike his older brother, who played for the Tigers, the younger Nussmeier is not being heavily pursued by LSU. Instead, UCLA, along with Georgia and Arkansas, are the three main schools in the mix for his commitment.

Nussmeier missed some time during his junior season due to injury, but in eight games, he threw for 1,390 yards, 12 touchdowns, and just one interception on 100-for-167 passing. He also showcased his mobility, rushing 45 times for 278 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per carry-a facet of the game that his brother was not known for during his college career. Chesney and the Bruins recently missed out on another four-star prospect, Dane Weber, who committed to California.

With Weber off the board, Chesney is pivoting his focus to Nussmeier, hoping to secure a top-tier quarterback for the future. The Bruins already have a quarterback commit in DJ Bordeaux from the 2026 class, but Bordeaux committed just two days before Chesney was officially hired, so the relationship between the two may not be as strong as it would have been had Chesney recruited him.

Looking ahead, Nussmeier would have a year to sit behind current UCLA quarterback Nico if he decides to come, or he could compete for the starting job as a true freshman if Nico leaves for the NFL. The Bruins are building a strong foundation, and Chesney's recruiting efforts are a key part of that process





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