UCLA Bruins Top Indiana Hoosiers in Tight Contest

The UCLA Bruins secured a crucial victory against the Indiana Hoosiers, extending their Big Ten regular season hopes. The Bruins battled hard, overcoming a strong Indiana team to earn a 72-68 win.

The UCLA Bruins (19-7, 10-5) secured a hard-fought victory against the Indiana Hoosiers (15-11, 6-9) in Bloomington, Indiana , with a final score of 72-68. The Bruins are currently in fifth place in the Big Ten regular season with five games remaining. The top four teams secure a double bye into the conference tournament, making this win crucial for UCLA 's playoff aspirations. The game saw a back-and-forth battle throughout, with both teams trading leads.

UCLA managed to pull ahead in the final minutes thanks to clutch free throws from Jaylen Clark. Indiana made a valiant effort to close the gap, but ultimately fell short. Clark led the Bruins with 11 points, while Felix Johnson contributed 10 points, six rebounds, and three assists. For Indiana, Jalen Hood-Schifino paced the team with 16 points and seven rebounds. This victory marked UCLA coach Mick Cronin's 499th career win. The Bruins, who had their seven-game win streak snapped against Illinois on Tuesday, evened their away record to 6-6. Notably, this marked UCLA's first game in Bloomington since December 29, 1956, and their first matchup against Indiana since the second round of the 2007 NCAA tournament, which UCLA won 54-49.





