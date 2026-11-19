Trent Perry scored 27 points to lead the UCLA Bruins to victory against CSU Fullerton on November 18, 2026. The win exposes offensive vulnerabilities in half-court sets despite strong rebounding efforts.

No. 7-ranked UCLA Bruins survived a tense defensive battle against Cal State Fullerton on Wednesday night at Pauley Pavilion. The victory required significant resilience from the squad as they navigated a game plan that exposed critical vulnerabilities in their half-court execution. While the result kept their record intact, the performance highlighted the depth of the challenge posed by lower-tier opponents who can match their intensity on the court.

Trent Perry delivered the decisive offensive output for the Bruins, finishing with 27 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. Perry shot 9-for-17 from the field and 2-for-6 from three-point range, providing the scoring punch necessary to overcome a slow-starting attack. His impact was particularly critical in the closing moments, as he scored five consecutive points in the final minute to seal the victory.

Also read UCLA Wins Third Straight 100-Point Game as Dailey Scores 25 in 105-66 Rout

This performance served as a strong response after Perry was effectively benched in the previous game. He had exited in the second half without returning to the floor, a situation that likely served as a wake-up call for the veteran guard. His ability to adjust and deliver when the team needed him most suggests that the roster has the depth to handle adversity in the upcoming conference slate.

The mechanics of the game revealed significant friction between UCLA's preferred fast-break style and Cal State Fullerton's ability to control the tempo. Cal State Fullerton utilized a five-wide offensive system, leveraging players capable of high-volume three-point shooting to disrupt UCLA's defensive rhythm. For most of the season, UCLA has relied on generating turnovers to fuel transition scoring, but this strategy was largely neutralized by the Titans.

Advertisement

The Bruins were forced to operate against a set defense for extended periods, a scenario that has not been their primary strength heading into conference play. Early offensive stagnation plagued the Bruins, particularly during the first half when they struggled to find a consistent rhythm. The team attempted 14 three-point shots in that half alone but made only two.

At the eight-minute mark of the first half, UCLA had missed 11 of 12 shots, showcasing the difficulty of breaking down a disciplined defensive scheme. Overall, the Bruins shot just 4-for-28 from beyond the arc in the game. This inefficiency underscores the risk of relying on perimeter shooting when transition opportunities are scarce, as they typically attempt far fewer threes in their usual fast-paced games.

Despite the shooting woes, UCLA remained competitive through dominant physical play on the glass. The team generated numerous second-chance opportunities, which proved vital in keeping the score within reach while their offense struggled. Players like forward Brandon Williams contributed significantly to this effort, including a powerful dunk over Cal State Fullerton guards Matthew Willenborg and Anthony Ponga.

The ability to create extra possessions through offensive rebounding allowed the team to stay afloat despite the lack of clean looks from the perimeter. This game was a prime example of how extra effort on the boards needs to be consistent for UCLA to succeed when the offense is struggling. The Titans gave UCLA everything it could handle and, for large stretches in the first half, looked like the better team.

Advertisement

The coaching staff, led by Mike Cronin, will likely view this game as a valuable diagnostic tool for roster evaluation. Other contributors like forward Nikola Kusturica and guard Christian Williams were also involved in key first-half moments, highlighting the collective effort required to win close games. Perry's standout performance demonstrated the variety of scoring options available to the coach when the game slows down.

Looking ahead, the Bruins must address the vulnerability of their half-court offense before facing higher-level competition. Conference rivals and top-flight teams are likely to replicate the disciplined defensive approach that Cal State Fullerton employed. It is essential for UCLA to improve their execution in set plays and find consistent scoring threats beyond Perry for long-term success.

The team's reliance on aggressive defense and transition scoring is a proven strategy, but it becomes unsustainable if they cannot score when forced to slow the pace. The Titans, under the guidance of their coaching staff, proved they can compete with elite programs by executing their system with precision. Players like Kendrick de Luna and Anthony Ponga were instrumental in challenging the UCLA defense.

This matchup serves as a reminder that consistency is required in every possession, regardless of the opponent's ranking. UCLA must now channel this experience into practice sessions, refining their half-court sets to ensure they do not fall behind early in future contests. The cracks in the armor are visible, but the foundation remains strong enough to withstand the pressure of the upcoming season.