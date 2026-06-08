UCLA Bruins' Roch Cholowsky's Impressive Season Ends in Disappointment

Roch Cholowsky, the UCLA Bruins' standout shortstop, has had an impressive season, but it ended in disappointment as the team failed to reach the super regionals in the NCAA tournament. Despite this, Cholowsky is projected to be the top pick in the upcoming MLB Draft, a significant achievement for the program.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky throws to first base against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field.

Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images UCLA was the best team in college baseball all season, ranked No. 1 in the country in the preseason and as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. However, being ranked as the number one seed did not work in the Bruins' favor, as they would be the second-ever number one overall seed to fail to reach the super regionals.to Saint Mary's in their first game of the NCAA Tournament, 3-2, as the bats were held silent.

The Bruins would keep their playoff hopes alive against Virginia Tech, but would fall once again to the Gaels after having a great first half of the game, only to have two hits in the final five innings. Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky completes a double play against the Murray State Racers during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field.

Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images While Roch Cholowsky did not have the best tournament, going 2-12 at the plate with one RBI, a walk, and two strikeouts, he will still be considered the top prospect in the upcoming MLB Draft. Cholowsky leaving for the MLB Draft and becoming the top pick will have a big effect on the program.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky fields a ground ball against the Murray State Racers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images With a .329 batting average, 21 home runs, 72 hits, a .662 slugging percentage, and a .461 on-base percentage, it's no wonder Cholowsky won the Big Ten Player of the Year award for the second straight season.

Cholowsky has also been a great fielder at shortstop, as that was on full display during the season, including in the NCAA Tournament. Cholowsky had such a great year that he was selected to the All-Big Ten team and would also win his second straight Big Ten Player of the Year award.

Cholowsky’s play this year would even garner comparisons to one of the greatest players in MLB history, Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky signals after a strike call against the Murray State Racers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn ImagesUCLA has had only one player selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft, and that was Gerrit Cole in the 2011 draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cholowsky is currently projected to be the top pick by the Chicago White Sox. Being picked No. 1 is a great achievement for Cholowsky as it validates all the work that he put into his game. Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky bunts in a run against the Murray State Racers during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field.

Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Imagesis a big deal for any program; having a player selected as the top overall pick will help the program's future take notice, and top recruits will want to be in a program that can help them get to that level. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsLuke Joseph is the Beat Writer for UCLA On SI and a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism.

Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he brings the latest news with insight and expertise.





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