UCLA Bruins Pull Off Stunning Comeback to Keep NCAA Championship Hopes Alive. What looked like a UCLA loss that would eliminate them from the NCAA Tournament has turned into an amazing comeback from the comeback kids of college baseball.

UCLA Bruins Pull Off Stunning Comeback to Keep NCAA Championship Hopes Alive. What looked like a UCLA loss that would eliminate them from the NCAA Tournament has turned into an amazing comeback from the comeback kids of college baseball .

In the top of the eighth inning, Virginia Tech's freshman phenom Ethan Ball would give the Hokies a 4-3 lead with a solo home run. Then, in the top of the ninth, the Hokies added to their lead with a Hudson Luttermon single, which drove in another run to give the Hokies a 5-3 lead.

However, UCLA had a great day at the plate against VT and found a way to win once again as they would mount a bottom-of-the-ninth comeback to keep their championship hopes alive. The key moment for the Bruins came from the bottom of the ninth when the leadoff hitter, Mulivai Levu, homered to right field at a critical moment in the at-bat as it was a 2-2 count, and when a breaking ball failed to break, Levu took advantage and crushed it.

That home run gave the Bruins and the fans in the stands enough excitement to keep the momentum with the next at-bat. Roman Martin, who was 0-3 at the plate during the game, carried that momentum as he homered to left field on a 1-2 count to tie the game up at five. Will Gasparino, returning from his one-game suspension, singled, putting the winning run on first.

Dominic Cadiz would pinch hit for Cashel Dugger and get a hit himself, moving Gasparino to third base. Finally, Phoenix Call would single to left field, bringing in the winning run. This walk-off win gives the Bruins their 30th walk-off win of the season, which is the most in Division I baseball. This is also the fourth comeback victory for the Bruins during the postseason in five games, with three coming from all three games in the Big Ten Tournament.

For the Bruins to win tomorrow, regardless of who they play, they need to get out in front early. Against the Hokies, they fell behind in the third inning after a Hokies RBI single gave the Hokies a 1-0 lead. UCLA head coach John Savage will most likely turn to freshman Angel Cervantes to start on the mound, and the offense will need to help him with an early lead





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