UCLA Bruins' Mick Cronin's Outbursts Raise Concerns About Coaching Style and Program Future

An analysis of UCLA head coach Mick Cronin's demonstrative behavior and its impact on the team, including incidents during the 2026 season that have sparked questions about his leadership and the program's direction.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin has long been one of the most boisterous and demonstrative head coaches in all of college basketball, but is it becoming a major problem?

For context, Cronin has been the Bruins' head coach for the past seven seasons. In that span, the Bruins have been to the NCAA Tournament five times and reached the Final Four one time in the 2020-21 season. Cronin holds a 162-76 overall record with the Bruins, but something just feels off about the program in recent years.

On the surface, the Bruins had a fairly successful season, going 24-12 and winning an NCAA Tournament game before being bounced in the second round by UConn, which would go on to reach the National Championship game. However, if we pop the hood, we'll see that the Bruins dealt with several distractions and overall bad vibes throughout the season that held them back from reaching their potential, with Cronin largely at fault.

Most notably, aside from his usual outbursts, whether it be at officials or criticizing his own players, Cronin caught a lot of heat towards the end of the season for an incident at the end of a blowout loss to Michigan State. With the game out of reach, forward Steven Jamerson committed a hard foul that was potentially worthy of a flagrant foul.

While the refs discussed his fate, Cronin took matters into his own hands and ejected Jamerson from the game himself, sending him to the showers early, an embarrassing display in a hostile road environment. Cronin would then follow that up with an outburst on a reporter who asked about Michigan State after the game, only pouring gasoline on an already blazing fire. By some miracle, the Bruins didn't allow that incident to totally derail their season.

However, things like that don't simply leave players' minds that easily. Cronin's hard-nosed coaching style has come into light this past week, amidst point guard Donovan Dent's recent retirement. Dent was a former standout at New Mexico before transferring to UCLA last season. The player they got was nowhere near the version he was at New Mexico, as his overall production and efficiency declined sharply last season with the Bruins.

Nonetheless, Dent was a prospect to possibly earn a second-round selection at this summer's NBA Draft, and he would've had numerous opportunities to play elsewhere. Dent has noted that last season was very challenging for him, and with his recent retirement, many have wondered if Cronin's coaching style stripped Dent of his love for the game.

It should also be noted that Dent has since moved back to New Mexico to become a basketball trainer, rather than remain in California, where he is originally from, and where he played his last season of college basketball. Regardless, Cronin is still the head coach at UCLA - for now - but next season could prove pivotal as the university continues to fall short of its lofty expectations each year





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