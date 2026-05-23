UCLA Bruins Head Coach Bob Chesney Looks to Rebuild

UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney aims to rebuild a program that has not achieved the success it once hoped for in recent seasons. He brings in players through the transfer portal and believes that quarterback Iamaleava can be a great asset for the program. The Bruins face challenges in their upcoming season, starting with their road test against the Oregon Ducks, one of the top teams in the country. Michigan, which also let their head coach go, is another tough opponent that has a great offense and defense. The Bruins must navigate these challenges to have a chance against these tough teams.

UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney is looking to rebuild the program, which had not achieved the expected success in recent seasons. He brings in players through the transfer portal and believes that highly recruited quarterback Iamaleava can be a valuable asset for the program next season.

The Bruins face challenges in their upcoming season, starting with their road test against the Oregon Ducks, one of the top teams in the country. Michigan, which also let their head coach go, is a tough opponent that has a great offense and defense. The Bruins must keep their star quarterback and defense upright to have a chance against Michigan





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UCLA Bruins Head Coach Spring Game Transfer Portal Rivals Rankings Riley Iamaleava Starting Quarterback Oregon Ducks Dante Moore Matayo Uiagalelei Road Test Bryce Underwood Michigan

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