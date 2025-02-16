UCLA Bruins Grind Out Road Victory Against Indiana

The UCLA Bruins secured a hard-fought 72-68 victory over Indiana on Friday night, demonstrating resilience and team unity in a challenging Big Ten environment. Sophomore guard Sebastian Mack and junior guard Dylan Andrews highlighted the team's determination and ability to handle pressure situations.

The UCLA Bruins secured a hard-fought 72-68 victory over Indiana on Friday night, achieving a significant road win in the challenging Big Ten conference. The Bruins' performance showcased both strengths and areas needing development, but the postgame reactions from sophomore guard Sebastian Mack and junior guard Dylan Andrews highlighted the team's resilience and unity.

For Mack, the win served as a testament to the team's collective determination and ability to close out games against a persistent opponent. 'It was a big road win for us. We came out here and we fought, we competed,' said Mack. 'Even though Indiana has a great group of guys, and they fought at the end, but we showed our toughness and stuck together as a team. I feel like that game helped us out a lot.'A key factor in UCLA's success was the contributions from across the roster. The Bruins displayed one of their most complete performances of the season, something Mack expressed pride in. 'We call it when we’re ready, and we were all ready today,' he stated. 'That was one of the very few times that we had a complete, full roster. I feel like we did a hell of a job -- we went out there and we got contributions from Trent and Laz on the boards. We wanted this one.' Mack also commended Andrews' composure in sinking crucial free throws during the closing moments. 'We tried not to let him stress about it too much,' Mack said. 'We got you, make or miss. We can either play defense and guard for you, or you make both of these free throws and be straight. We told him, ‘Don’t even worry about it, you know what to do, you’ve been here before.’”Even as Indiana mounted a late surge and forced UCLA into some errors, Mack emphasized the team's steadiness. 'It was a game of runs,' he said. 'We didn’t dwell our heads on the turnovers and the little fouls that we had. We kept our heads down and we still fought, and that’s why we were victorious today.' Mack underscored that the team is already focused on the next challenge. 'We said our hoorays, but we’ve still got to buckle down,' he said. 'We’ve got to get right back to it as soon as we land.'Playing at Assembly Hall presents a challenge for any visiting team, and Andrews acknowledged the impact of the atmosphere on the game. 'We came here for practice a day or two early. When we pulled up here, I didn’t realize that the stands looked like that,' Andrews said. 'It was exciting to play here.' Despite the noise and pressure, Andrews approached the free-throw line in the final moments with confidence. 'At the end of the day, you know you’re not going to make every shot,' he said. 'You’ve got to stay confident, got to stay poised. Going down the stretch, we missed a bunch of free throws. I missed one front end, Bas missed one front end. But I knew if I had another chance to shoot free throws, I was making them.' As the game reached its climax, Andrews and his teammates remained calm and focused on securing the victory. 'You’ve got to stay calm, stay poised,' he said. 'It was going to come down to the last possession, and we had the ball on the last possession. Luckily, Mgbako missed that last three-point shot.' With the win, UCLA continues to build momentum as the postseason draws near. While there are still areas to refine, Mack and Andrews made it clear that this team is battle-tested and prepared for what lies ahead





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UCLA Bruins Indiana Hoosiers College Basketball Sebastian Mack Dylan Andrews Big Ten Conference Road Victory

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UCLA Bruins Aim for Road Win Against Indiana in Tight Big Ten RaceThe UCLA Bruins are preparing for a crucial road game against the Indiana Hoosiers as they push towards the end of the Big Ten regular season.

Read more »

UCLA Bruins Favored Over Indiana Hoosiers Despite Travel WoesThe New York Post's Doug Kezirian analyzes the upcoming matchup between the UCLA Bruins and the Indiana Hoosiers, predicting a victory for the Bruins despite the challenges posed by the new travel schedule in the Big Ten.

Read more »

UCLA Bruins Top Indiana Hoosiers in Tight ContestThe UCLA Bruins secured a crucial victory against the Indiana Hoosiers, extending their Big Ten regular season hopes. The Bruins battled hard, overcoming a strong Indiana team to earn a 72-68 win.

Read more »

UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins Best When Lights are Brightest and MoreOur latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast explains how the Bruins play best when the lights are brightest and also breaks down a few rising stars that are beginning to spread their wings this season.

Read more »

UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Complete Recap of Bruins' Road Win Over WashingtonOur latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast recaps an impressive road victory for the Bruins as they downed the Washington Huskies for their third-straight win.

Read more »

UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Recapping Bruins' Win Over Bitter Rival USCOur latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast recaps the Bruins' stressful victory over the USC Trojans. After nearly losing a 12-point lead late in the second half, the Bruins found a way to get it done on the road against their crosstown rival.

Read more »