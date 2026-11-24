Analysis of UCLA Bruins football roster changes reveals that transfers like Kwazi Gilmer and Rico Flores Jr. found success elsewhere, yet current team depth remains resilient despite losses.

UCLA Bruins football analysis indicates that recent roster departures have not severely damaged the team's competitive standing in the Big Ten Conference, despite the high-profile exits of several talented contributors. While Head Coach DeShaun Foster and recruiting coordinator Brian Chesney successfully added new talent to the roster, the program did not retain every notable player from its previous era, leading to speculation about missed opportunities. Specific analysis of players who transferred to other Power Four programs suggests that while some individuals excelled elsewhere, UCLA's current lineup has managed to maintain stability across both offense and defense through internal development and effective rotational strategies.

Receiving Corps Transfers and Performance

The UCLA wide receiver group has seen significant movement, with Kwazi Gilmer transferring to Nebraska, where he transformed into their top receiving option. Gilmer, a native of Los Angeles, starred in crucial victories against Ohio State, Maryland, and Michigan State during his tenure with the Cornhuskers. His success at Nebraska highlights the depth of talent that originally entered the UCLA system, yet the Bruins have adapted by utilizing a balanced attack led by Semaj Morgan and Aidan Mizell. Morgan has recorded 562 receiving yards, while Mizell has contributed 537 yards, creating a distribution of targets rather than relying on a single primary target.

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Another notable departure was wide receiver Rico Flores Jr., who transferred to the Virginia Cavaliers and was projected to be their number one receiver for the 2026 season. Instead, Flores suffered two separate injuries that limited him to four brief appearances and only one start, resulting in 12 catches for 158 yards and one touchdown. Despite the loss of Flores's potential, UCLA's receiving corps has remained functional, although fifteen Big Ten teams currently feature a leading receiver with more total yards than Semaj Morgan. The absence of a true number one receiver is evident in the statistical rankings, yet the team has managed to produce consistent yardage through multiple contributors.

Defensive Backline Stability and Key Exits

UCLA's defensive backfield has emerged as a stout unit, featuring Scooter Jackson, Ta'Shawn James, and Derrick Barksdale as one of the top trios in the conference. These players have provided significant support to the secondary, compensating for the departure of other talent who moved on to different programs. One such exit was safety Kanye Clark, who transferred to the Florida Gators. Clark has made an immediate impact in Gainesville, recording 33 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss while essentially functioning as a starter in nickel packages despite officially having only six starts. His productivity at Florida demonstrates the high level of talent that UCLA released, yet the current cornerbacks and safeties have maintained a high standard of play.

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While the secondary has remained resilient, the front seven has also experienced significant turnover that has not negatively impacted UCLA's defensive effectiveness up to this point. Three players who departed from UCLA went on to become starters for other Big Ten teams, proving their capability at the highest level of college football. Edge rusher Anthony Jones transferred to Nebraska, where he started all seven games before suffering an injury against Oregon on October 17. Jones recorded 19 tackles and two passes defended during his time with the Cornhuskers, showcasing the pass-rushing threat that was originally developed within the UCLA system.

Linebacker Depth and Special Teams Continuity

The linebacker position remains a strength for UCLA, anchored by Sammy Omosigho and Trent Hendrick, who may constitute the most talented duo in all of college football. Their performance provides a stable core, although the team could benefit from increased depth behind them. Benjamin Perry, a former UCLA player who transferred to Louisville, has started every game for the Cardinals, recording 54 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception. Perry has excelled as a run-stuffing backer while also contributing effectively in zone coverage, mirroring the role that Oklahoma State's Isaiah Chisom has played for the rising Cowboys. Chisom has started every game, providing a model of consistency that UCLA's current linebackers have matched.

Special teams continuity has also been a factor in UCLA's ability to remain competitive despite roster changes. Punter Will Karoll, who was Honorable Mention All-Big Ten for the Bruins last year, transferred to Texas Tech and has improved his performance significantly. Karoll has consistently flipped the field at a career-best yards per punt for Texas Tech, demonstrating elite punt distance and placement. Meanwhile, UCLA has relied on Curtis Gerrand at the punter position, who has punted 44 times for 1,913 yards, averaging 43.5 yards per punt. The statistical margin between Karoll and Gerrand is minimal, suggesting that sticking with the incumbent punter was a viable strategic choice that has yielded reliable results for the Bruins. The program's ability to absorb these exits and maintain performance levels underscores the depth of its current coaching and player development systems.