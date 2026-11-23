UCLA travels to the Rose Bowl to face USC in the Crosstown Rivalry. Ty Dieffenbach's status is uncertain after injury against Michigan. USC enters as seven-point favorites in this critical regular season finale.

UCLA faces a critical decision regarding quarterback Ty Dieffenbach's availability for Saturday's Crosstown Rivalry against the USC Trojans at the Rose Bowl. The injury, sustained during the Bruins' heartbreaking 18-16 triple-overtime loss to Michigan, has left the team scrambling for offensive stability.

Dieffenbach suffered a hip injury in the first overtime period at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on November 21. He was carted off the field, raising immediate concerns about his readiness for the regular season finale. ESPN reporter Pete Thamel noted that while long-term absence is unlikely, his participation remains doubtful.

Also read Paul Finebaum Believes UCLA's Entire Season Now Rides on USC Rivalry Game

The outcome of this quarterback status check could dictate the trajectory of both teams' seasons. USC holds a seven-point favorite status according to DraftKings Sportsbook odds. The Trojans lead the all-time series 52-34-7 and look to extend their dominance over their cross-town rivals.

UCLA enters the contest with a 10-1 overall record and a 7-1 Big Ten conference mark. The Bruins have struggled to close out games recently, as evidenced by the exhausting victory margin against the Wolverines. Their playoff hopes now hinge on managing this injury crisis effectively.

USC comes in at No. 18 with an 8-3 overall record and a 5-3 conference standing. The Trojans have shown resilience throughout the season, improving their record under quarterback Jayden Maiava. They seek to capitalize on any potential weaknesses in a bruised Bruins defense.

Dieffenbach assumed the starting role after Nico Iamaleava's season-ending knee injury against Oregon on October 10. Since taking over, he has amassed 1,406 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. His health has been the primary narrative surrounding UCLA's preparation for this high-stakes game.

If Dieffenbach cannot play, UCLA will turn to third-string options. Anthony Woods and Madden Iamaleava shared quarterback reps in overtime against Michigan. The coaching staff must evaluate physical conditions before making a final decision on the starting lineup.

The stakes for the College Football Playoff are immense for both programs. A win for UCLA would likely solidify their position as a top-tier team. The Bruins cannot afford another loss if they wish to secure an automatic bid or a strong at-large selection.

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For USC, a victory cements their status as a top-ranked team. The Trojans aim to replicate their dominance from the 2015 to 2017 period. They previously won three consecutive three-game series against UCLA during that span.

The last ranked matchup between these schools occurred in 2022 at the Rose Bowl. USC won that thrilling 48-45 contest led by Caleb Williams. That game remains a memorable highlight in the series history and sets a high bar for this year's encounter.

The game kicks off at the Rose Bowl at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS. The first-ranked matchup between the two schools since 2022 promises high drama. Both programs are aware that this game represents the culmination of months of hard work.

The emotional momentum from the Michigan loss will need careful management by the UCLA coaching staff. The Trojans will look to exploit any unpredictability in the Bruins' secondary. This clash defines the Pac-12 legacy before conference realignment.

USC's odds as a seven-point favorite reflect their current standing and home-field advantage. The Trojans have performed well at the Rose Bowl in recent years. They will look to Jayden Maiava to lead the offense against a potentially depleted UCLA backfield.

The outcome will have significant implications for the postseason. Both teams are vying for positioning in the College Football Playoff bracket. The winner will gain crucial momentum heading into bowl season.

UCLA's backup quarterbacks have not seen significant game action in high-pressure situations. Their performance could be a deciding factor in the game. The coaching staff must balance risk with reward in such a critical matchup.

The Crosstown Rivalry always carries extra intensity regardless of records. Fans on both sides expect a fierce battle. The atmosphere at the Rose Bowl is expected to be electric for this regular season finale.

Injury reports will be closely monitored leading up to kickoff. The health of key players will influence betting lines and fan expectations. Sports analysts are watching Dieffenbach's progress daily.

USC has proven capable of handling tough opponents this season. Their 8-3 record demonstrates a level of consistency. The Trojans will aim to maintain this form against a desperate UCLA squad.

The final regular season game serves as a potential turning point. Both teams have much to gain from a victory. The loser risks falling out of playoff contention.

The narrative of the game centers on Dieffenbach's recovery. His potential absence would force a strategic shift for UCLA. USC may adjust their game plan to exploit this vulnerability.

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The Rose Bowl setting adds to the prestige of the event. It is the traditional stage for conference championship games. This year's matchup carries that same weight despite being a regular season game.

USC's defense will need to contain the running game if Dieffenbach sits. UCLA may rely on ground attacks to compensate for a less experienced passer. Defensive adjustments will be crucial.

The coaching staffs are preparing multiple scenarios for Saturday. Flexibility will be key to success in this unpredictable matchup. Every snap will matter in determining playoff eligibility.

Fans are eager to see how the teams respond to adversity. The quality of play will reflect the teams' true potential. This game could define their legacies for the season.

The historical context of the rivalry adds pressure to both sides. USC has dominated the series historically. UCLA is determined to end this streak and assert their dominance.

The weather conditions in Los Angeles could also play a role. The Trojans are accustomed to playing in warm conditions. The Bruins may need to adjust to the climate.

Media scrutiny will be intense leading up to the game. Every update on Dieffenbach's status will be analyzed. The pressure is on both quarterbacks to perform under the spotlight.

The final outcome will be determined by execution and health. Both teams have the talent to win. The margin for error is minimal.

The Rose Bowl crowd will witness a historic clash. The stakes have never been higher for either program. The winner will take a significant step toward their goals.

As kickoff approaches, all eyes will be on the sideline. The decision on the starting quarterback will be announced soon. The anticipation is palpable throughout the college football world.

The Crosstown Rivalry continues to be a marquee event. It showcases the best of collegiate football in Southern California. This year's game promises to be no exception.

The legacy of both programs rests on this single contest. They will leave everything on the field. The result will speak volumes about their resilience and character.

The final chapter of the regular season is upon us. The stage is set for a dramatic conclusion. Both teams are ready to battle for supremacy.