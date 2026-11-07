UCLA Bruins Dominate North Florida Behind Nikola Kusturica's Historic Performance

UCLA continued its strong start to the college basketball season with a wire-to-wire win over Arizona followed by a dominant victory over North Florida. Freshman Nikola Kusturica delivered an extraordinary first half with 26 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal on perfect 9-for-9 shooting, leading a 35-2 run that sealed the game. The Bruins shot 54.3% from the field and 48.3% from deep while scoring 114 points, showcasing elite two-way play.

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Nikola Kusturica shoots a three-point basket in the first half against the North Florida Ospreys at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Through two games of the college basketball season, UCLA looks like one of the best teams in the country. They followed up a wire-to-wire win over Arizona with a complete domination over North Florida in a game that actually started out interesting in the first handful of minutes.

Also read How To Watch UCLA vs. North Florida: Time, TV, Matchup To Watch

North Florida actually hung with UCLA for quite a few minutes in the first half, but once UCLA dialed it up to spark a 35-2 run to end the first twenty minutes, it was all UCLA from there. UCLA’s Nikola Kusturica is the best prospect in the world. Even better than Duke’s Joaquim Boumjte Boumtje.

Kusturica had one of the best first halves I've seen in college basketball, with 26 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal, while shooting perfectly from the field, going 9-for-9 in the first 20 minutes. Fans were quick to chime in on X regarding the Serbian superstar's performance, and they're not shy about labeling him as the best player in the country.

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He has even gotten early looks as one of the best Bruins to ever be at the program. Considering UCLA's history, that is not by any means a small compliment. I don't mean to sound hyperbolic based on two games of a 17 year old's freshman season, but Nikola Kusturica is fast rising up the list of best players I've personally seen at UCLA.

The Bruins displayed their elite ability on both ends of the court, as the offense scored 114 points while shooting 54.3% from the field and 48.3% from deep. Big fan of this UCLA team, and Kusturica in particular.

He’s a 17-year-old, 6-foot-9 forward who will play two seasons in college, with a versatile skillset and an incredibly high level of skill for his…also showed its elite ability as it held North Florida to just 20 points in the first half before ultimately taking its foot off the brake after gaining such a lead in the second.also seems to be an emerging star on this UCLA team. Coming off the bench, Philon has been a major spark for both the UCLA offense and defense, as he is a true all-around player, similar to Kusturica.

Philon with the corner three and he has 14 points on 5/5 shooting. I think we found another emerging star for UCLA. In 20 minutes, Philon put up 17 points on 85.7% shooting from the field, grabbed three rebounds, and five steals, thus highlighting his importance on both ends of the court. Fans made sure to give Philon his flowers as well, as he continues to be effective for UCLA.

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This UCLA team is special. Kusturica is a generational talent. I can’t believe he’s 17. Jaylen Petty is incredible too.

Jojo Philon is the most underrated freshman in the country. Those additions. Wow. Overall, fans have every right to be excited about this team as they continue to dominate on both ends of the court, looking early like one of the best teams in the country.

Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association . He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.