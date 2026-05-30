UCLA Bruins Bounce Back After Heartbreaking Loss, Win 11-0 Against Arkansas

UCLA Bruins head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez discusses the team's performance after a heartbreaking loss to the number one seed Alabama. The Bruins forced another mercy rule, winning 11-0 against Arkansas.

Coach Kelly Inouye-Perez of UCLA interviews during the Women's College World Series (WCWS) media day at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

| DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images UCLA would have a major bounce-back game against the Arkansas Razorbacks after a heartbreaking loss to the number one seed Alabama.during the tournament that, in just five games, the Bruins brought in 57 runs, leading to two games ending under the mercy rule. May 29, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez heads back to the dugout during the fifth inning against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the NCAA Women's College World Series at Devon Park.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images However, against the number one-seeded Alabama, the Bruins weren't able to bring in runs late in the game. They had a 3-1 lead at the top of the third after a two-run home run by Rylee Slimp and Megan Grant.

The Bruins couldn't hold onto the lead as the Crimson Tide would go on a late run and tie the game up at three all in the fifth inning, and take the lead in the sixth. Taylor Tinsley speaks as coach Kelly Inouye-Perez listens of UCLA interviews during the Women's College World Series (WCWS) media day at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

| DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesTaylor Tinsley took the mound once again for the Bruins and was on fire for the entire game, pitching a complete shutout against Arkansas, allowing just three hits over five innings. While Taylor was on the mound, she would only toss 61 pitches, resulting in just two strikeouts and forcing outs from the Razorbacks.

UCLA's Taylor Tinsley (23) celebrates a strike out during a Women's College World Series softball game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the UCLA Bruins at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, May 28, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesUCLA was as dominant as ever, forcing another mercy rule as they built an 11-0 lead in the fifth inning and won 11-0.

The Bruins broke the game open with a nine-run second inning, tied for the second-most runs scored in a single inning in WCWS history. All nine UCLA starters crossed the plate during the frame. May 29, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; UCLA Bruins utility Megan Grant (43) yells as she heads towards home plate after hitting a three run home run in the second inning against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the NCAA Women's College World Series at Devon Park.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images Three Bruins hit their first career home runs at the WCWS: redshirt freshman Aleena Garcia, junior Soo-Jin Berry, and freshman Jolyna Lamar. Garcia sparked UCLA's second-inning outburst with a leadoff homer on the first pitch she saw. The victory marked the largest shutout win in UCLA's World Series history and pushed the program's single-season record for runs scored.

With the win over Arkansas, UCLA will face the loser of Texas Tech vs. Tennessee on Sunday at 4:00 PM





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UCLA Bruins Women's College World Series Arkansas Razorbacks Kelly Inouye-Perez Taylor Tinsley Mercy Rule Run Scoring Home Run Batting And Pitching Teams Pitching Team

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