UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans Clash in Top Six Showdown

The undefeated UCLA Bruins, led by Lauren Betts, face off against the rival USC Trojans, featuring JuJu Watkins, in a highly anticipated top six matchup. The game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.

Lauren Betts and the undefeated, top-ranked UCLA Bruins face off against JuJu Watkins and the rival No. 6 USC Trojans today in a highly anticipated matchup. The game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock, with tipoff scheduled for 10 p.m. (7 p.m. Pacific) at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. This top six showdown promises to be a thrilling contest as both teams boast impressive records and standout players.

The Bruins, at 23-0 and 11-0 in the Big Ten, are the only unbeaten team left in Division I in both men's and women's basketball. Their last victory was a 62-52 win against the Oregon Ducks on February 9th, led by junior guard Londynn Jones, who scored a season-high 21 points. The Bruins' strong defense, which allows only 54.7 points per game, contributed to their continued success. UCLA's offensive firepower is spearheaded by junior center Lauren Betts, who averages 19.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting an impressive 63.1% from the field. Junior guard Kiki Rice adds another dimension to the offense, averaging 12.7 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 55.3% from the field, including 37.8% from beyond the arc. USC, at 21-2 and 11-1 in the Big Ten, is also a force to be reckoned with. Led by sophomore guard JuJu Watkins, the Trojans average 83.2 points per game and boast a strong defense that allows only 56.6 points per contest. Watkins, averaging 23.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, is a front-runner for National Player of the Year and a key player in USC's quest for victory





clevelanddotcom / 🏆 301. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WOMEN's COLLEGE BASKETBALL UCLA BRUINS USC TROJANS LAUREN BETTS JUJU WATKINS BIG TEN CONFERENCE TOP RATED TEAMS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UCLA Bruins Defense Expected to Dominate USC Trojans in Big Ten DebutBoth UCLA and USC are playing well entering their first meeting as Big Ten members. UCLA's strong defense, anchored by the emerging presence of 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara, is projected to be the key factor in a low-scoring game. The Bruins have won three straight games, while USC has won three out of four.

Read more »

UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Recapping Bruins' Win Over Bitter Rival USCOur latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast recaps the Bruins' stressful victory over the USC Trojans. After nearly losing a 12-point lead late in the second half, the Bruins found a way to get it done on the road against their crosstown rival.

Read more »

With JuJu Watkins slumping, other Trojans find their fit ahead of USC-UCLA showdownBeating the undefeated Bruins always was going to require more than JuJu Watkins willing the Trojans to victory. But make no mistake, USC is also going to need more from its star sophomore.

Read more »

UCLA Bruins vs Oregon Ducks: Can the Bruins Keep Rolling?The UCLA Bruins are on a four-game winning streak and look to continue their momentum against the Oregon Ducks, who have struggled recently. This article analyzes the matchup, highlighting key factors like the Bruins' defensive improvements and the Ducks' shooting inconsistencies. It also considers betting angles, including the over/under total and early win payouts.

Read more »

UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Complete Recap of Bruins' Upset Win Over Michigan StateOur latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast recaps another impressive upset win for the Bruins as they took down the No. 9 Michigan State Spartans at home on Tuesday night. They have now beaten four of the five ranked teams they have faced.

Read more »

UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins Best When Lights are Brightest and MoreOur latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast explains how the Bruins play best when the lights are brightest and also breaks down a few rising stars that are beginning to spread their wings this season.

Read more »