UCLA Baseball Dominates, Reddemann's Draft Stock Uncertain

UCLA baseball has been a force this season, leading the nation and boasting a strong pitching staff led by junior ace Logan Reddemann. Reddemann's recent arm fatigue has caused some uncertainty about his draft position.

UCLA baseball has dominated the season, holding the number one spot in the country. The Bruins boast a 48-6 overall record and a 28-2 record in the Big Ten.

Junior shortstop Roch Colowsky led the team offensively, winning his second consecutive Big Ten Player of the Year award. The pitching staff, led by junior ace Logan Reddemann, has been equally impressive. Reddemann, projected as the number one overall pick in the 2026 MLB draft, has been one of the best pitchers in college baseball this season. He boasts a 2.87 ERA, ranking him in the top 10 in the Big Ten for strikeouts, earned runs, and opponent batting average.

Reddemann's fastball has reached 99 mph, making him a formidable force on the mound. His changeup, a strong secondary offering, sits at 84-85 mph and has the potential to be a plus pitch at the next level.

However, Reddemann has been sidelined since April 17th due to arm fatigue, which has caused some teams to question his draft stock. Coach John Savage has indicated that Reddemann could return to the mound as a reliever in the Big Ten Tournament, potentially boosting his draft prospects.





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UCLA Bruins Logan Reddemann MLB Draft College World Series Big Ten Tournament Arm Fatigue

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