Scientists from the University of Chicago and New York University have created microscopic capsules that use fluid turbulence to selectively filter particles. This breakthrough offers new methods for drug delivery and liquid purification by turning chaos into an ordered, energy-efficient process.

Scientists from the University of Chicago and New York University have developed a novel technology utilizing microscopic capsules that mimic the behavior of the classic video game Pac-Man to navigate and interact with turbulent fluids. Published in research highlighting the work of Professor William Irvine and Professor Stefano Sacanna, these tiny engineered structures harness the inherent chaos of swirling liquids to selectively capture, store, and release specific microscopic particles. This innovation transforms the unpredictable nature of fluid dynamics into a precise tool for scientific and medical applications.

Harnessing Chaos for Particle Selection

Turbulence is traditionally understood by physicists and engineers as a state of pure disorder, characterized by energy waste and random scattering of matter. However, the research team led by William Irvine, a professor of physics at the University of Chicago, and Stefano Sacanna, a professor at New York University, discovered that this chaotic environment could be engineered to create order. The capsules are designed to exploit the natural motion of turbulent fluids, using ambient energy that flows around them constantly rather than requiring internal power sources. This approach allows the capsules to move and function without expending additional energy, effectively getting order out of chaos by leveraging the eddies and swirls present in the fluid.

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Selective Filtering and Size Differentiation

The core mechanism of these "little Pac-Mans" involves a highly selective filtering process driven by the size of the capsule's opening. When introduced to a mixture, the capsules only capture particles that match the specific dimensions of their holes, ignoring anything too large or too small. The researchers demonstrated remarkable precision, noting that the capsules can differentiate between particles that are 700 nanometers across and those that are 900 nanometers across. This selectivity occurs because only fluid eddies of the same size as the capsule's hole, carrying particles of the corresponding size, can enter the structure. By adjusting the shape of the holes and the thickness of the walls, the team could tailor the capsules for specific filtration tasks, ranging from objects as small as five microns, comparable to spider silk, to structures as large as two centimeters.

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Controlled Release Mechanisms for Medicine

Beyond capturing particles, these engineered structures offer the ability to release their contents on command, either immediately or after significant delays. In one long-term experiment, the capsules released particles at a steady rate of a few per week over a period of nine months. For more urgent applications, the release can be triggered instantly by adding salts to the solution, causing the capsules to disgorg their contents within a fraction of a second. This capability opens substantial possibilities for targeted drug delivery systems, where medication could be stored and released in the body at precise times or locations, maximizing therapeutic effects while minimizing side effects.

Scientific Implications and Future Applications

The development of these capsules represents a fundamental shift in how turbulence is utilized in engineering and medicine. Previously, turbulent motions such as those found in raging rapids, erupting volcanoes, or blood passing through veins were considered difficult to control. Now, the ability to create gradients within a system allows for calm, orderly behavior inside the capsule despite the raging mess of turbulence outside. This technology could revolutionize liquid cleaning processes and environmental cleanup efforts by providing a method to remove specific contaminants without complex machinery. The researchers noted that this discovery emerged from unintended observations, highlighting how exploring the unexpected behaviors of materials can lead to groundbreaking scientific advancements.