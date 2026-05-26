UCF Knights Baseball Team Earnings 29th Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament

The UCF Knights baseball team has earned the 29th overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and will be playing in the Auburn Regional. The team will face NC State and Milwaukee in the regional championship games. This marks the second time in program history that they are going to play in a regional outside the state of Florida.

The UCF Knights baseball team has earned the 29th overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and will be playing in the Auburn Regional . This marks the second time in program history that they are going to play in a regional outside the state of Florida.

The Knights will face NC State and Milwaukee in the regional. NC State is led by coach Elliot Avent, who is looking to retire after 30 seasons. Milwaukee, on the other hand, is looking to capitalize on its upset win against the 1-seed Wright State twice in the conference tournament to get in the tournament. The team is coming off a 9-6 win against Duke but lost the four-game series, 1-3.

Both teams have a good mix of offense and defense. The Auburn Tigers are the host and have one of the top pitching stables in the nation, boasting a top strikeout-to-walk ratio and second-lowest WHIP. The team's lineup is led by a .345 batting average from Chris Rembert and a .323 average from Ethin Bingaman. The Tigers also have speedster Bristol Carter, who leads the SEC in sacrifice bunts and is 25th in the nation in stolen bases per game





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