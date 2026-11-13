UC San Diego Basketball Faces High-Altitude Test Against Utah State

UC San Diego's highly effective basketball team, averaging 90.5 points per game, prepares to face Utah State at high altitude in a key nonconference matchup that highlights the disparity in scheduling difficulty compared to regional rivals.

UC San Diego’s basketball team is averaging 90.5 points per game and has outscored its opponents 109-60 in the second half. Three players are scoring 15 or more points per game, and opposing teams are shooting just 39.4%.

“If we play our best basketball, we should expect to have success against everybody,” coach Clint Allard said. “I truly feel that way. I like our group against anybody. ” We’ll get an idea how much Friday night , when the Tritons venture into the thunderous Dee Glen Smith Spectrum to play Utah State at 4,770 feet .

Also read San Diego State's 80% second-half shooting powers win over Bethune-Cookman: 3 takeaways

Utah State, which currently is No. 44 in the Kenpom metric, represents their lone top-75 opponent. The Tritons face no power conference teams over the 31-game regular-season schedule. Contrast: San Diego State will play 11 in the top 75, plus one or two more in the Pac-12 Tournament, plus six more in the top 100. Nine opponents are currently in the top 50.

Six are from power conferences. Five were ranked in the Associated Press preseason top 25. Unlike professional sports, college programs control their schedules in the nonconference. UCSD’s, then, is partly dictated by choice, although there also are several unique factors at work.

With 12 members this season, the Big West opted for a 22-game conference schedule where you play everybody home and away, leaving just nine or 10 nonconference games. And because the Tritons are in their final year in the Big West before joining the West Coast Conference, it precluded starting home-and-home nonconference series with schools from either league.

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Another factor: People know about the Tritons after winning 30 games and taking Michigan to the brink in the NCAA Tournament in 2024-25, their first year as a full-fledged Division I member, know about their high-octane offense, know about their unorthodox matchup zone defense.

“It’s a little hard to get teams to play us,” Allard said. “I mean, we tried. We tried to schedule as many as we could. We wanted to be a little bit mindful of what the travel would look like, so you’re not just going across the country on short rest.

Other than that, we really reached out to a lot of people to see what would make sense. Leo Beath of UC San Diego attempts a shot against Toneari Lane of San Diego during their game at LionTree Arena on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025 in San Diego, California.

The Tritons also played at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum two years ago, beating a 10-0 Aggies team in what became the marquee win of a magical 30-5 season that ended in a trip to the Big Dance. But as magical and memorable as it was, there would have been no at-large invitation had they not cut down nets at the Big West Tournament in Henderson, Nev.

, the NCAA selection committee’s internal seeding later revealed. The Tritons face a similar reality again: No matter how gaudy their record is, no matter how badly they beat the Fresno States and San Jose States, their season almost certainly comes down to a single game at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson on March 14.

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“Miami got in without great metrics because they won all their games,” Allard said, referring to the Mid-American Conference school that was 31-1 last season with a nonconference strength of schedule that ranked 361st out of 365 Division I programs. “You’ve got to get pretty close to that with the schedule we have, and it’s going to be challenging. So far we’re undefeated. We’ll see how long we can make that last.

“It’s going to take winning probably way more than we’re projected, but it doesn’t mean it’s impossible. ”Allard is already working on next season’s schedule, which affords more flexibility with 13 or 14 nonconference dates because the 12-team WCC opted to play only 18 conference games.

The goal is to emulate other top mid-major programs that, if they can’t get power conference teams to play them, schedule each other in an effort to elevate their computer metrics with an eye toward an at-large bid.

“We’re trying to move toward that direction,” Allard said. “We’re getting ahead of scheduling a little more for year for that reason, because we have more games to schedule and wanting to be more aspirational with it. “It will be a different look. We’ll still want to play some of the better competition in the west region next year and then see which national ones we can play as well.

” For one night this season, his team literally and figuratively climbs into the higher elevations of college basketball before returning to the coastal flatlands.

“From the outside, it’s the highest ranked game on our schedule,” Allard said. “It’s going to be a great atmosphere. I think they’re going to have a blue-out. We’re probably going to have to work in practice with some crowd noise.