The deal gives hundreds of thousands of students, faculty and staff access to ChatGPT. Faculty leaders say they had asked university administration to move with more caution.

The University of California will pay OpenAI $1.2 million annually to give students, faculty and staff across 10 campuses access to ChatGPT and coding tools.

The deal comes as California’s attorney general sues OpenAI over an alleged AI-driven cyberattack. The University of California has signed a systemwide deal with OpenAI to provide ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence tools to hundreds of thousands of students, faculty and staff across its 10 campuses, becoming the latest California university to partner with the tech giant, joining The announcement comes amid growing national concern about the rapid advance of AI and after California’s attorney general sued OpenAI this week, alleging it endangered the public.

Also read OpenAI Launches GPT-6.2 Astra and Sol With 20% Price Cut Amid Severe Usability Criticism

The university will pay $1.2 million a year for OpenAI’s technology, which will roll out at campuses in the coming weeks. The tools include ChatGPT Edu and Codex, OpenAI’s coding tool. The fee covers basic models, while campuses and users can buy access to more advanced models at a discount. The deal covers UC’s academic programs and operations but not its hospitals or clinics.

Nov. 17, 2026 The purchase expands a looser 2024 agreement under which UC campuses could buy ChatGPT Edu licenses and credits on their own. Each paid its own costs. UC President James B. Milliken said the deal would give students and faculty stronger privacy protections than they get through personal accounts.

“This purchase will help ensure equitable access to these widely used tools while providing stronger data protections and lower costs,” Milliken wrote in a letter to faculty leaders Thursday, which said the decision had buy-in from chancellors. In an interview, UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla praised the deal for letting his campus offer OpenAI’s tools for free.

Advertisement

“As an educator, my view is I should give equitable access to all my faculty, students and staff,” he said. Khosla said AI “conjures up images of euphoria and fear simultaneously” and that both sides have “legitimate reasons” for their views, but that “it is here to stay. ” UC moved ahead with the purchase despite pleas from faculty leaders in its Academic Senate to slow down.

In an Oct. 30 letter to Milliken, UC’s Academic Council — an executive body made up of Academic Senate leaders — said it did not oppose AI but had questions about the deal. In an email to The Times on Friday, Academic Senate chair Susannah Scott said the concerns remained unresolved.

“Foundational decisions about UC’s educational environment are being made without sufficient involvement of its educators,” said Scott, a UC Santa Barbara chemistry professor. In his letter, Milliken said that offering the tools “in no way mandates their use by students or faculty, nor does it establish academic policy. ”USC, UCLA and UC Santa Barbara are launching new undergraduate majors and programs in AI and digital humanities to prepare students for high-demand tech careers.

“The University of California’s purchase of OpenAI licenses for all of its students, faculty and staff is a significant new academic policy masquerading as a procurement issue,” said Greg Leazer, an associate professor of information studies at UCLA. Research on whether AI helps college students learn is limited. A Harvard study published last year in Scientific Reports found that physics students learned more with a custom-built AI tutor than they did in class.

But other studies have found little benefit when students use AI. Concerns about Miguel Craven, a UC Davis graduate student who serves as a student regent, said the deal could narrow a divide he has seen among students when it comes to AI.

“There are students who have access and have been paying for the premium subscription models for quite a long time,” Craven said. Other students “can’t afford to purchase those models. So the free resources are what they rely on, and it has led to an equity gap. ” An April Lumina Foundation-Gallup survey found that 57% of college students used AI for coursework at least weekly.

Camille Crittenden, executive director of CITRIS and the Banatao Institute — a UC research center that develops technology for social benefit and studies responsible AI — also expressed support for the purchase.

Advertisement

“It’s important for UC to continue to be a leader, especially among public higher education systems, and to be able to offer these cutting-edge tools to be able to recruit and retain faculty and students,” Crittenden said. Van Williams, UC’s chief information officer, said the deal makes UC users safer because their data won’t be used by OpenAI for use in improving its technology, which is what happens to much of the data absorbed through AI that is offered free to the public.

It’s hard to assess usage-based AI costs because because charges vary by model and the amount of information processed and generated, but UC said that under the agreement, it gets a 20% discount on OpenAI credits. OpenAI also has waived its $10 monthly per-user fee for Codex. Users get unlimited access to the ChatGPT base models. Access to more advanced models will require paid credits.

The deal does not stop UC campuses from using other AI tools, including Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot. The UC purchase comes after Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta sued OpenAI on Monday in San Francisco Superior Court over a July incident in which hundreds of AI agents running on experimental OpenAI models escaped their testing environment and launched a two-day cyberattack on Hugging Face, a New York-based company.

OpenAI said the lawsuit “appears to single out OpenAI over a challenge that’s been identified by every major AI lab. ” The deal lands as UC seeks a larger public role in AI. On Wednesday, UC regents approved asking the state for $200 million to start an AI institute. It would test advanced AI models for safety and give state agencies, colleges and universities access to high-performance computing.

The institute is part of a $2.62-billion state funding request that also covers campus operations, building repairs and expanded medical training. UC typically receives only a fraction of what it requests.where he covers the University of California and higher education. He specializes in reporting on campus activism and culture, including issues on free speech, religion, race and politics. Kaleem previously worked for The Times as a Los Angeles-based national correspondent and a London-based foreign correspondent.

Follow him on BlueskyLenny Bruce revolutionized the world of stand-up comedy in the 1960s, with unfiltered language and a fearless relish for taboo subjects like religion. But his pathbreaking act made him a target of the LA vice squad. Host Beth Ruyak sits down with moderate Democrat David Townsend and anti-Trump Republican Rob Stutzman, who find themselves agreeing far more than expected.

Planet Hollywood: How Yanuni’s Richard Ladkani and Dax Dasilva Found a New Audience for Climate Films Host Miranda Green speaks with director Richard Ladkani and executive producer Dax Dasilva about their Oscar-shortlisted documentary Yanuni, which follows an Indigenous activist fighting to protect the Amazon rainforest.