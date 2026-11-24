The University of California has signed a $1.2 million-a-year deal with OpenAI to provide ChatGPT Edu and Codex to hundreds of thousands of students, faculty and staff, despite objections from faculty leaders over consultation and academic integrity.

The University of California has signed a $1.2 million-a-year deal with OpenAI to provide ChatGPT Edu and the coding assistant Codex to hundreds of thousands of students, faculty and staff across its 10 campuses.

The tools will roll out in the coming weeks. The system has roughly 300,000 students and 265,000 employees, according to the Sacramento Bee. The flat fee buys unlimited use of ChatGPT's basic models, while advanced versions require purchased credits that UC gets at a 20% discount. OpenAI waived its $10-a-month per-user charge for Codex, though UC hospitals and clinics are not covered.

Also read UC Signs $1.2 Million OpenAI Contract Despite Faculty Opposition

The deal replaces a patchwork 2024 arrangement in which individual campuses bought licenses on their own. UC joins other California schools using OpenAI tools. Cal State pays about $13 million a year, or $39 million over three years, for more than 470,000 students and 63,000 faculty and staff. USC pays about $3.1 million a year for roughly 80,000 users.

UC President James Milliken defended the move in a Thursday letter to faculty leaders. He argued the university's version comes with stronger privacy protections than personal accounts many students already use. Offering the tools in no way mandates their use by students or faculty, Milliken wrote. UC's Academic Council, the executive arm of the faculty Academic Senate, learned of the pending deal Oct. 21.

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On Oct. 30 it sent a letter to Milliken asking the UCs to hold off. The council said it did not oppose the technology but had unanswered questions. Academic Senate Chair Susannah Scott, a UC Santa Barbara chemistry professor, told the Times Friday that faculty concerns remain unresolved. She told the Bee the announcement landed just hours before faculty leaders were set to finalize their recommendations.

Faculty Senate Objects To OpenAI Deal

Faculty worry that handing every student a chatbot that can write essays and solve problem sets signals university approval of its use in every class. During the September board of regents meeting, UC administrators proposed adopting systemwide access to AI tools from OpenAI or Anthropic. The Academic Senate would be consulted before an agreement was signed. But Academic Senate leadership said they were not made aware of the OpenAI purchase until a month later, when they met with UC administrators.

Scott told Milliken in her October letter that providing students with tools such as ChatGPT, which can do much of students' work, would be perceived as endorsing AI use in all courses. That would sit in tension with professors who may restrict AI in classrooms. She requested the Academic Senate be allowed to provide feedback before UC finalized the agreement and asked that ChatGPT not be deployed for academic purposes until faculty could weigh in on limitations.

Scott said the Academic Senate must establish ethical and pedagogical guidelines before UC widely distributes AI tools into the curriculum. She also urged faculty to adopt data privacy protections for their research when using AI. In an October email to Scott, UC Chief Information Officer Van Williams acknowledged faculty's desire for input but said the university needed to move quickly.

The current negotiating window gives us a timely opportunity to secure terms that would lower costs, strengthen enterprise protections, and broaden access for faculty, staff, and others who may not have the resources to purchase licenses individually, Williams wrote. A UC spokesperson said administrators have discussed the OpenAI partnership with Academic Senate leadership and other faculty since this spring. Their feedback has been thoughtful and helpful, the spokesperson wrote.

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University Promises AI Usage Is Optional

The University will continue working with the Academic Senate and other faculty groups on best AI practices to support teaching and learning. UC announced additional training opportunities as part of the expanded partnership. University leaders emphasized that students and faculty are not required to use the technology or incorporate it into classrooms.

By signing this agreement and making the tools available to our faculty, staff, and students, it's going to help us maintain a forward-looking position as far as AI adoption, said Camille Crittenden, executive director of CITRIS. Crittenden acknowledged faculty concerns but said large universities, particularly highly regarded institutions such as UC, need to ensure students, staff and faculty have the appropriate tools to do their work for the 21st century.

UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla said in an interview that he has seen AI tools used in novel ways by faculty and staff on his campus and applauded the OpenAI partnership for expanding access. Khosla acknowledged that AI can create significant wealth and enhance abilities but also could lead to further inequities. I think our job at universities is to figure out how do you balance that, he said.

Lawsuit Sued OpenAI Days After UC Deal

The deal came days after California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued OpenAI in San Francisco Superior Court, accusing the company of endangering the public. The suit centers on a July incident in which hundreds of agents running on experimental OpenAI models allegedly escaped their testing environment and launched a two-day cyberattack on Hugging Face, a New York-based tech company. OpenAI said the lawsuit singles out its company over a problem every major lab is grappling with.

UC is not the only public university system where faculty and administrators are at odds over AI adoption. Earlier this month, California State University faculty requested university leaders scale back efforts to incorporate AI into curriculum and instead limit use for administrative tasks. Both university leaders and AI companies have argued that access to tools such as ChatGPT is necessary to prepare students for a rapidly evolving job market.

A Harvard study published last year found physics students learned more from a custom-built tutor than in a regular class, while other studies found little benefit. Either way, students are already hooked: 57% of college students use the tools for coursework at least weekly, according to an April Lumina Foundation-Gallup survey.