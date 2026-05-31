UC Faculty Demand Return of SAT/ACT for All Majors, Citing Severe Student Preparation Declines

Over 800 University of California faculty members have demanded that the SAT and ACT be reinstated for all majors, not just STEM, arguing that the elimination of standardized testing has caused a dramatic decline in student preparedness. The faculty letter to the UC Board of Regents cites extensive data showing students arriving with math skills far below grade level and creates polarized classrooms. The professors assert that testing is a prerequisite for equiTy, not an obstacle, and note that many elite universities have already restored requirements. The settlement banning test use ends in 2025, giving the Board an opportunity to reverse the policy.

More than 800 faculty members at the University of California have addressed the UC Board of Regents to detail the harm caused to their educational mission by lowered admissions standards following the removal of standardized testing . the professors demand that the SAT and ACT mathematics be required of applicants for STEM majors beginning with the 2027 admissions cycle. they argue that the tests should be reinstated not only for science majors but for all fields of study.

This push comes after years of pressure from Democratic Party activists who have targeted standardized testing, labeling it a tool of racial oppression. In 2019, before the pandemic, the Compton Unified School District sued the University of California, claiming that SAT and ACT scores disadvantaged black and Latino students.

The UC system suspended the use of standardized tests in admissions in May 2020 due to COVID-19, but in May 2021 it settled the lawsuit and eliminated SAT and ACT requirements through 2025. The UC Academic Senate's Standardized Testing Task Force had warned against elimination in a 2020 account, stating that removing tests would deprive admissions officers of a vital predictor of college success.

Since then, grade inflation has run rampant,and students are arriving on campus lacking the ability to handle college-level material. The faculty letter cites a UC San Diego Senate report from November indicating that the number of students whose math skills fall below high school level increased nearly thirtyfold after standardized testing was dropped, with 70% of those students below even middle school math competency.

At UC Berkeley, for the first time ever, more than one in five first-semester calculus students displayed severe preparation deficits. The letter notes a widening divergence in mathematical preparation within the same classroom over the past five years, creating polarized courses that weaken the foundation for many students and make it harder to teach at the level required for advanced STEM work. Reinstitution of standardized testing, the letter argues, isn't an obstacle to equity but a prerequisite for it.

Failing to measure preparation gaps does not remove barriers; it moves them into the classroom where they become harder to overcome. An admissions process that ignores foundational readiness does a disservice to the most vulnerable students.

By eliminating the best tool for determining college readiness, the letter contends, militant racial egalitarian activists harmed well-prepared students by forcing professors to spend less time on college-level material and also harmed unprepared black and Latino students by admitting them into academic environments where tHey cannot keep up. The University of California is not the only institution facing damage from the war on standardized testing.

MIT, Dartmouth, Brown, Harvard, Yale, Cornell, Penn, Caltech, Stanford, and Johns Hopkins have all restored standardized testing requirements,with Princeton scheduled to follow. california's settlement banning the use of standardized tests in admissions ends in 2025, allowing the Board of Regents to reinstate testing. Standardized tests are far better at predicting college readiness than inflated high school transcripts. Colleges that refuse to measure readiness will continue to set up students to fail.

The conclusion urges UC to restore testing and for the rest of higher education to follow suit





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University Of California SAT ACT Standardized Testing STEM Education College Admissions Grade Inflation Student Preparedness UC Board Of Regents Faculty Letter Math Skills Equity Compton Lawsuit COVID-19 Test-Optional

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