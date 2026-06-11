UC Davis School of Medicine Found Discriminating Against White and Asian Applicants

The U.S. Justice Department's investigation found that the UC Davis School of Medicine used racial discrimination in its admissions process, favoring Black and Latino students over white and Asian applicants, even when they were less qualified. The school also used a 'Davis Scale' to evaluate socioeconomic disadvantage, which allowed it to increase the enrollment of Black and Latino students.

The U.S. Justice Department announced that its Civil Rights Division conducted a six-month investigation into the UC Davis School of Medicine's admissions practices, finding evidence of racial discrimination .

The investigation revealed that the school favored Black and Latino students over white and Asian applicants, even when they were less qualified. The findings were based on the school's use of a 'Davis Scale' to evaluate socioeconomic disadvantage, which allowed it to increase the enrollment of Black and Latino students. The Justice Department also compared the academic qualifications of Black and Hispanic applicants to those of white and Asian applicants, finding that the former had lower qualifications on average.

The school strongly disagreed with the report's findings and claimed that its admissions process was rigorous, individualized, and merit-based





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UC Davis School Of Medicine Civil Rights Division Racial Discrimination Davis Scale Socioeconomic Disadvantage Merit-Based Admissions Affirmative Action Supreme Court's 2023 Ruling Title VI Of The Civil Rights Act Of 1964 David Geffen School Of Medicine UCLA Trump Administration Mcat Scores Racial Diversity Healthcare Needs Critical Healthcare Needs Under-Resourced Areas Under-Resourced Communities Merit-Based Admissions Affirmative Action Supreme Court's 2023 Ruling Title VI Of The Civil Rights Act Of 1964 David Geffen School Of Medicine UCLA Trump Administration Mcat Scores Racial Diversity Healthcare Needs Critical Healthcare Needs Under-Resourced Areas Under-Resourced Communities

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Survey Reveals Widespread Defensive Medicine Among UK GPs Amid Complaint FearsA new survey indicates that four in five general practitioners in the UK engage in defensive medicine, leading to over-diagnosis and increased healthcare costs due to fears of complaints and legal action.

Read more »

How some Philly students included a protest against looming budget cuts in their graduation ceremonyOlney High School stands to lose 17 staff because of Philadelphia School District budget cuts — perhaps the deepest cuts of any school in the district.

Read more »

Joint Commencement Ceremony Celebrates Graduates of Chatsworth Charter High School and Stoney Point Continuation High SchoolA joint commencement ceremony was held at Chatsworth Charter High School's football stadium to celebrate the graduates of Chatsworth Charter High School and Stoney Point Continuation High School.

Read more »

Connection as MedicineHow relationships help us heal.

Read more »