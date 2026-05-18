UC Berkeley undergrads celebrate commencement with keynote by professor emeritus and 'University Medalist'

UC Berkeley undergraduate and graduate students of the Class of 2026 were the focus of the campuswide commencement ceremony held at the University of California, Berkeley campus. They celebrated during the ceremony held at California Memorial Stadium. The keynote address was delivered by Professor Emeritus Robert Reich. Charles Long, a Sociology and Social Welfare double major with a 4.0 GPA, delivered the keynote speech. He spent years cycling in and out of jail and homelessness as a young man before transferring to Berkeley from community college.

UC Berkeley undergraduate and graduate students of the Class of 2026 celebrate during their commencement ceremony at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California, on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

The keynote address was delivered by Professor Emeritus Robert Reich. Charles Long, a Sociology and Social Welfare double major with a 4.0 GPA, delivered the keynote speech. He spent years cycling in and out of jail and homelessness as a young man before transferring to Berkeley from community college.

He now mentors incarcerated men at San Quentin and youth in Bay Area juvenile halls





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UC Berkeley Commencement Class Of 2026 Robert Reich Charles Long Sociology And Social Welfare University Medalist California Memorial Stadium Berkeley California

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