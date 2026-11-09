UC Berkeley Resident Arrested for Online Sexual Exploitation of 13-Year-Old Girl

Raymond Pearce was arrested in Berkeley and charged with multiple offenses after coercing a 13-year-old girl into sending explicit images through social media, prompting police to warn parents about online predator tactics.

BERKELEY — Police arrested a 39-year-old man earlier this week on allegations that he sexually exploited a 13-year-old girl by meeting her through social media and coercing her into sending explicit images of herself.

The man, Raymond Pearce, was arrested on Wednesday in the South Campus area near UC Berkeley, according. He was charged the next day by Alameda County prosecutors with five counts: contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime, extortion, coercing a minor to perform sex acts, possession of child sexual abuse material and annoying a minor.

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The investigation began Oct. 12, when a parent contacted Berkeley police to say they had discovered their daughter was sending explicit images to a man she met online, the news release said. During the investigation, officers learned that the suspect began communicating with the girl through a texting application. Even after the suspect was told the girl was 13, he continued to demand she send explicit images, the release also said.

The suspect threatened to expose the images the girl had already sent if she refused to cooperate, the news released said. He also demanded to know her home address. As part of the investigation, police executed search warrants, learned the suspect’s identity and obtained a warrant for his arrest, the news release said. He was taken into custody without incident.

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Berkeley police said the case serves as an important reminder for parents and guardians to pay attention to their children’s online activities.

“Predators may use social media and messaging applications to build relationships with minors, manipulate them, and threaten them into sharing explicit images or personal information,” the news release said.