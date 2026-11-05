UC Berkeley Federal Probe Race-Based Scholarships Centers

The US Department of Education investigates UC Berkeley for alleged Title VI violations regarding race-specific student programs and two scholarships following a Legal Insurrection Foundation complaint.

The United States Department of Education has launched a formal federal investigation into UC Berkeley, targeting three student programs and two scholarships for alleged violations of federal civil rights laws. The inquiry stems from a discrimination complaint filed on February 10 by the Legal Insurrection Foundation, which claims the university engaged in racial discrimination based on race, color, or national origin.

Investigation Targets Specific Campus Programs

The probe specifically examines the African American Student Development Office, the Black Resource Center, and the Latinx Student Resource Center. Additionally, the scrutiny extends to the African American Initiative Scholarship and the Lloyd A. Edwards Scholarship. The US Department of Education verified the complaint and confirmed that the Office for Civil Rights is actively reviewing these entities to determine if they violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

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Legal Basis Claims Marketing Is Discriminatory

William A. Jacobson, president of the Legal Insurrection Foundation, argues that the very naming and marketing of these programs constitute discrimination, even if they do not explicitly reject applicants from other racial or ethnic groups. He states that discouraging participation through promotional materials signals unlawful exclusion, asserting that a program cannot claim it did not discriminate simply because it did not physically turn anyone away. The foundation views the opening of this investigation as a significant legal milestone, indicating that federal authorities find the allegations both factually grounded and legally serious enough to warrant full scrutiny.

University Defends Commitment To Equal Protection

UC Berkeley maintains that it is fully committed to creating a learning environment free from all forms of discrimination and compliant with the 14th Amendment. A university statement emphasizes that award amounts for scholarships administered by the institution are determined without regard to a student's race, gender, or other identity characteristics. The university asserts that its student resource centers are open to all students and that it continues to meet its obligations under federal law in administering its financial support and programs.

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Debate Over External Funding And Constitutional Law

A central point of contention involves the funding sources for the two scholarships under investigation. UC Berkeley stated that the African American Initiative Scholarship and the Lloyd A. Edwards Scholarship are funded by outside sources, distinct from university funds or federal and state money. However, a university representative clarified that as a public institution, UC Berkeley must comply with the Equal Protection Clause regardless of where the money originates. They argued that if the university facilitates or promotes a program, it cannot discriminate on the basis of race, color, or national origin, even if the financial backing comes from external organizations.

Context Of California Voters Ban Proposition 209

The investigation operates within the broader legal context of Proposition 209, which California voters approved in 1996. This measure, now part of the state Constitution, bans the use of race in public university admissions, hiring, and contracting. It bars the state from discriminating against or granting preferential treatment to anyone based on race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, education, and contracting. The Berkeley probe represents the latest federal action against California's public universities, following similar investigations opened in March 2025 by the Trump administration into admissions policies at Stanford and three other UC campuses.

Next Steps And Warnings Against Retaliation

The letter from OCR Chief Attorney Anamaria Loya explicitly warns UC Berkeley against retaliating against anyone who files a complaint or participates in the investigation. The Legal Insurrection Foundation, which has challenged approximately 300 schools nationwide, stated its goal is to shut down discriminatory practices rather than close programs entirely. The university noted that about two-thirds of its undergraduates qualify for financial aid based on demonstrated need, reinforcing its position that support is available to all qualifying students without regard to identity characteristics.