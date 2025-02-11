UBTECH Expands Robotics Footprint in the Middle East with AI-Powered Solutions

UBTECH, a Chinese robotics company, is making a significant impact in the Middle East by showcasing its advanced AI-driven robotic solutions at LEAP 2025 in Saudi Arabia. The company is highlighting its Humanoid Robot Industrial Application Solution, featuring the Walker S Series, Panda Robot Youyou, and a new humanoid Una, demonstrating the potential of robotics in various sectors, including industry, education, and home use.

A Chinese firm, UBTECH , is making waves in the Middle East by showcasing its advanced AI-driven robotic solutions for a range of applications, from industry and education to home use . At LEAP 2025 , a prominent technology exhibition in Saudi Arabia, UBTECH is spotlighting its Humanoid Robot Industrial Application Solution, featuring the Walker S Series, Panda Robot Youyou, and a new advanced humanoid Una. This solution represents a significant step in the industrial robotics sector.

UBTECH emphasizes that it's the world's first general-purpose humanoid robot solution designed for multi-task industrial scenarios. The solution incorporates UBTECH's latest advancements in embodied intelligence technology, allowing humanoid robots to handle a diverse array of industrial tasks effectively. Just last month, UBTECH announced plans to mass-produce Walker S humanoid robots, aiming for 500 to 1,000 units by the end of the year. This ambitious target demonstrates the company's commitment to expanding its presence in the industrial robotics market. Already, UBTECH's Humanoid Robot Solution, powered by embodied AI, is being utilized in factories by companies like BYD. Beyond industrial applications, UBTECH is also showcasing the potential of its robots in other areas. Panda Robot Youyou, known for its role as Expo 2020 Dubai's ambassador for peace and friendliness, is demonstrating its capabilities in interactive service roles at LEAP 2025. It's serving drinks and engaging with audiences in a simulated home environment, highlighting its versatility. Youyou's omnidirectional perception system, bionic eye display, and 41 high-performance servo joints make it an ideal tool for interactive displays, smart home automation, and human-like conversations.Moreover, UBTECH is presenting its comprehensive AI Education solution, designed for K-12 schools, vocational training, and higher education. This solution includes the Yanshee, UGOT, and uKit series, along with an AIGC-based Learning Platform, providing a complete learning ecosystem for K-12 that integrates curriculum, hardware, software, training, and competitions. These tools enhance students' skills in robotics, AI, and programming. Higher education and vocational schools can also benefit from UBTECH's Walker S1 and intelligent service robots for research, instruction, and industrial training.





