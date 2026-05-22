Ubisoft's Upcoming Releases: Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, and Ghost Recon

Ubisoft recently shared a financial report indicating that they are preparing several releases for their biggest franchises, including new entries for Assassin's Creed, Ghost Recon, and Far Cry. This news offers hope for fans who have been eagerly waiting for the next installment in the popular first-person shooter series.

Ubisoft is planning to release new entries for Assassin's Creed , Ghost Recon , and Far Cry in the near future, following a prolonged gap since the last Far Cry game.

The move to release these games simultaneously has raised concerns among some fans who feel there should be a longer gap between main entries. Despite the challenging development period, Far Cry 6 received mixed reviews upon release. The upcoming Far Cry 7 will have high expectations to improve on previous games, with leaks and anticipation on the rise. Subscriptions to the newsletter provide exclusive coverage and updates on Far Cry 7 and other gaming franchises





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Ubisoft Far Cry Assassin's Creed Ghost Recon

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