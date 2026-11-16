Ubisoft Massive Boss Christoph Hartmann Details Amazon Exit and Studio Strategy

Ubisoft Massive Entertainment leader Christoph Hartmann discusses leaving Amazon Games to refocus on core gaming titles and building a diverse label.

Christoph Hartmann, the President of Ubisoft Massive Entertainment, has outlined his strategic vision following his departure from Amazon Games to lead the studio behind major franchises including Tom Clancy's The Division, Ghost Recon, and Splinter Cell. Hartmann explained that his move was driven by a desire to return to a company where game development remains the absolute central focus, away from the broader technological shifts impacting his previous employer.

Transition From Amazon Games to Ubisoft Massive

Hartmann spent seven years at Amazon Games, a tenure that he describes as a crucial period for learning how to manage large-scale organizations. He joined the tech giant after two decades at Take-Two Interactive, where he worked at Rockstar Games during the development of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and later helped form 2K Games. Despite his deep roots in game creation, Hartmann noted that his management skills were largely self-taught, leading him to seek the structural lessons that a Big Tech corporation could provide.

Also read ‘The beach is not your friend this weekend’: Massive waves pummel California coast

During his time at Amazon, Hartmann focused on live services, leveraging his extensive experience in that specific area. He acknowledged that Amazon offered a unique environment for learning organizational growth, yet he ultimately found that the tech industry was undergoing a massive transition. With the company's resources heavily diverted toward keeping existing successful businesses running and prioritizing artificial intelligence, game development could no longer be the prime focus, a reality that clashed with his lifelong passion for content creation.

Defining the Identity of Ubisoft Massive Entertainment

Now at Ubisoft, Hartmann is actively reshaping the identity of Ubisoft Massive Entertainment, aiming to transform the studio into what he describes as the A24 of video gaming. He explicitly stated his intention to move beyond the label of a simple shooter house, although the studio will continue to produce mobile titles alongside its corePC and console releases. His goal is to create a label that deeply caters to the core gamer demographic, prioritizing quality and specific creative vision over mass-market appeal.

Advertisement

Hartmann clarified the studio's boundaries by listing the genres they will strictly avoid. He confirmed that Ubisoft Massive will not produce racing games, sports titles, or casual games intended for children. However, he left the door open for future expansion into other genres such as role-playing games, massively multiplayer online games, or strategy games, provided the studio can secure the right internal talent to execute those visions successfully.

Acquisition of March of Giants and Amazon Divestment

A significant component of Hartmann's new portfolio includes the acquisition of March of Giants, a project that was previously in development at Amazon Games. The team behind this unannounced title, along with another unannounced game, has now joined Ubisoft Massive under Hartmann's leadership. These developers are former colleagues from his time at Amazon, with many being key talents from the Rainbow Six Siege team. Hartmann expressed immense pride in the quality of the people he brought over, though he noted he was not involved in the decision-making process regarding the sale.

Amazon's decision to divest the March of Giants team aligned with their broader strategic shift toward third-party development and AI initiatives rather than maintaining a large internal studio infrastructure. Hartmann described his subsequent conversations with Ubisoft as a natural progression, citing his thirty-year career history in Europe where Ubisoft distributed many of the games his earlier companies produced. This historical connection facilitated a smooth transition for both the studio leadership and the developers joining his new team.

Operational Philosophy and Management Culture

Hartmann is implementing a leaner management structure at Ubisoft Massive to foster faster decision-making and more direct communication. He contrasted this approach with the extensive documentation culture at Amazon, where he found that excessive writing often delayed critical decisions. By operating as a smaller business unit within Ubisoft, Hartmann can bypass unnecessary layers of management, allowing him to speak directly to team members and make swift, informed choices about creative direction.

Advertisement

This streamlined organizational model is intentional, designed to leverage the agility and creative freedom that smaller entertainment units often possess. Hartmann believes that this structure allows for better learning and adaptation, enabling the studio to respond quickly to creative opportunities. His leadership style emphasizes a hands-on approach to content creation, reflecting his belief that game development requires a focused, undivided attention that he finds fully realized at Ubisoft.