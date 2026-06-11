Ubisoft Ends Assassin's Creed Shadows with 'One Last Update' on 16 June

Ubisoft is finally ending Assassin's Creed Shadows, the latest mainline entry, after releasing a 'one last update' on 16 June. The update will give us Version 1.1.11 and launch on that date. The final update is expected to include bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements, but fans hope for more content, such as new story DLC, additional sidequests, and better battles.

Ubisoft is finally ending Assassin's Creed Shadows , the latest mainline entry, after releasing a 'one last update' on 16 June. The update will give us Version 1.1.11 and launch on that date.

The final update is expected to include bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements, but fans hope for more content, such as new story DLC, additional sidequests, and better battles. Assassin's Creed Shadows, released in 2024, offers a unique perspective on the Assassin's Creed franchise by following the stories of Naoe and Yasuke in feudal Japan. The game received generally favorable reviews, with some fans expressing disappointment that it didn't receive the same level of support as Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

The final update arrives on 16 June, and we can only hope it includes the content fans have been waiting for





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Assassin's Creed Ubisoft Shadows Update Feudal Japan Sengoku Period Playstyles Combat Reviews Fans Support Valhalla DLC Myths Real DLC Battles Weapon Types Skills Content Bug Fixes Quality-Of-Life Improvements

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