Ubisoft partners with Les 7 Doigts for a new Assassin's Creed live theater production, Heredis: Echoes of the Past, debuting in Montreal in December 2026 before moving to Paris in early 2027.

Ubisoft has officially announced a major expansion of its Assassin's Creed franchise with the introduction of a live theatrical experience titled Heredis: Echoes of the Past. This ambitious project marks a significant departure from traditional gaming formats, combining elements of theater, circus arts, and parkour to create a unique immersive event. The production is designed to celebrate the upcoming 20th anniversary of the stealth-action series, which launched in 2007 and has since become a cornerstone of the gaming industry.

Heredis Live Stage Show Details and Timeline

The live production, created in collaboration with the renowned artist collective Les 7 Doigts, is scheduled to premiere in Montreal, Canada. A special preview performance is set to take place on 3 December 2026 at the Maisonneuve Theater. Following this initial debut, the show will launch a broader run of performances between January 21 and February 7, 2027. This timeline provides fans with ample opportunity to secure tickets for the event, which is expected to last approximately two hours.

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The creative team behind Les 7 Doigts has promised a spectacle that integrates high-level acrobatics with narrative storytelling. A troop of acrobats will perform incredible stunts on stage, bringing the physical prowess associated with the Assassin's Creed protagonist to life in a tangible, real-world setting. The production aims to stun audiences by merging the franchise's signature parkour mechanics with the discipline and artistry of professional circus performance.

Original Storyline and Character Naël

Unlike previous adaptations that retell events from the video games, Heredis: Echoes of the Past features an entirely original storyline developed specifically for the stage. The narrative centers on a young man named Naël, whose life undergoes a dramatic shift after he receives a mysterious letter on his 25th birthday. This event fundamentally alters his destiny, prompting him to embark on a journey to uncover the truth behind his father's unexpected appearance, a reality he initially refuses to accept.

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Naël's quest leads him to join the HEREDIS program, a fictional initiative within the show's universe that allows participants to travel through various historical eras. These periods are designed to echo the settings fans have encountered throughout the franchise's fourteen mainline entries. By traveling through time, Naël will encounter history and culture in a way that mirrors the educational and exploratory aspects that have defined the video games since their inception.

Ubisoft Support and Accessibility for Fans

Ubisoft is providing official support for the production, ensuring the content carries the creator's stamp of approval and maintains high quality standards. While the show includes nods to the games through its historical periods, it does not focus on any specific video game title. This approach is intended to make the experience accessible to viewers who may be unfamiliar with the franchise, allowing them to enjoy the spectacle without prior knowledge of the game lore.

The production locations are currently limited to North America and Europe. Following the Montreal preview and run, the show will move to the Casino de Paris in France. Fans who are unable to attend the Montreal preview or the Paris performances may miss the opportunity to see the live show, as no other international venues have been announced at this time.

Fan Reaction and Community Expectations

Early reactions from the Assassin's Creed community have been generally positive, with fans expressing enthusiasm for the innovative format. Discussions on the r/assassinscreed subreddit reveal a mix of excitement and logistical concern. One community member noted that other productions by the 7Fingers theater company have been well-attended and highly rated, suggesting a high likelihood of quality for this new venture.

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Several fans expressed hope that the success of the Montreal and Paris runs could lead to broader international tours. The desire to see the show presented in more regions than just Canada and France was a common sentiment among commenters. Despite these logistical constraints, the prevailing mood remains one of anticipation for a unique experience that blends the history, movements, and cultures explored in the games with the visceral thrill of live performance.