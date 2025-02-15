Uber Sues DoorDash Over Alleged Anti-Competitive Practices

Uber Technologies Inc. has filed a lawsuit against DoorDash Inc. alleging that the food delivery giant engaged in anti-competitive practices by pressuring restaurants to exclusively use its services. Uber claims DoorDash threatened to increase commission rates, charge additional fees, and demote restaurants on its platform if they also partnered with Uber Eats.

' Both DoorDash and Uber Eats offer their delivery services to restaurants, even for customers who buy from an establishment's own website or app. At the same time, they also offer advertising within their apps for those that want to promote their businesses. DoorDash has a significantly larger share of the market than Uber Eats and had previously said that 90 percent of major restaurants in the US are available on its platform. DoorDash is alleged to have threatened to charge higher commission rates for handling orders made through its marketplace if the restaurant is also on Uber Eats. In its complaint, Uber said that in one instance, the company threatened to raise a restaurant's commission rate by 30 percent per order placed. The lawsuit stated another instance wherein DoorDash allegedly told a restaurant that it would cost them millions of dollars in additional fees if it also teamed up with Uber. In 2024, a large restaurant group scrapped long-running plans to launch on Uber after threats from DoorDash to increase its commission rates, Uber said. In addition, DoorDash allegedly threatened to demote restaurants also available on Uber within its app. Uber is now asking the court to compel DoorDash to change its business practices. Meanwhile, DoorDash denied all accusations. 'Uber’s case has no merit,' the company said in a statement. 'Their claims are unfounded and based on their inability to offer merchants, consumers, or couriers a quality alternative.





