Uber Parking launches in 15 U.S. cities after the SpotHero deal, offering upfront prices, Uber One credits, and a future role for robotaxis in garages.

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’You finally make it downtown for dinner, but now comes the real challenge. Finding somewhere to park. You circle the block once, then again. Before you know it, you're late and getting frustrated.

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Sound familiar? Well, Uber thinks it has a solution. The company just launcheda new feature that lets you reserve a parking spot directly through the Uber app before you even leave home. Yes, the same company that built its business around getting you into someone else's car now wants to help when you drive your own.

And there's another interesting twist. Uber has plans for those parking garages that involve robotaxis. Our free CyberGuy LIVE class, 5 Ways to Travel Smarter and Save Money, has ended, but you can still watch the full replay. Kurt"CyberGuy" Knutsson walks you through five practical ways to protect your phone and personal information, avoid common travel scams, find better deals, save money on bookings and use technology to make your travels easier and less stressful.

No technical experience is needed. Uber Parking lets you reserve a spot before you drive On Nov. 9, Uber announced the launch of Uber Parking, bringing parking reservations directly into its app. The feature follows Uber's acquisition of SpotHero, a popular parking reservation service. Through that deal, Uber gained access to a network of more than 13,000 parking garages, lots and valet locations across more than 400 cities in the United States and Canada.

So, instead of driving around looking for parking, you can search for an available spot near your destination. You can also see the price upfront, making it easier to decide whether driving makes financial sense. For someone heading into the city for dinner or trying to get to an important appointment, that could save some aggravation. And if you've ever paid a small fortune to park somewhere, you'll probably appreciate being able to compare prices before arriving.

Uber has made the process pretty simple. You can book parking using the same app you already use to request a ride. Tap Parking and enter your destination. Browse the interactive map to see available garages and lots.

Use the filters to narrow your search by garage type, self-parking or valet service. Confirm your reservation and pay using an available payment method in your Uber Wallet. Once you've booked, your digital parking pass appears inside the Uber app. Depending on the location, you'll either scan a QR code or enter through a system that recognizes your license plate.

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Uber also says you can extend reservations through the app if you need more time. Cancellation policies vary by parking facility. Some reservations qualify for a full refund if canceled before the scheduled start time. Always check the booking terms before paying.

One thing worth mentioning: Uber generally won't physically park your car for you. Unless you choose a valet location, you'll still be the one behind the wheel. Uber plans to expand the service into additional markets.

However, there's an important detail here. Although SpotHero operates across more than 400 cities, Uber Parking has not yet expanded throughout that entire network. Also, the new feature is still rolling out. So, even if you're in one of the launch cities, you may not see the Parking icon immediately.

First, make sure you're using the latest version of the Uber app. You can also visit SpotHero's website to search for parking in areas where the Uber feature is unavailable. Here's a little bonus if you already pay for Uber One. Uber says eligible members can earn 10% back in Uber One credits on qualifying parking reservations once their parking session is complete.

You can use those credits toward future eligible Uber rides or Uber Eats orders. For example, if you spend $30 on a qualifying parking reservation, you could earn $3 in Uber One credits. That may not sound like a fortune.

However, if you're regularly parking downtown, those credits could add up. Just keep in mind that the 10% reward only applies to eligible reservations. You also need an active Uber One membership to qualify and redeem the credits. And remember, these are Uber credits rather than cash back to your bank account.

Before booking, compare the total parking price with other nearby options. A cheaper garage could still save you more money than the rewards you'd earn.. Think about it. When a driverless taxi drops someone off, what happens next?

If another passenger needs a ride nearby, that's easy enough. But what happens when nobody needs the car? Does it keep driving around until another request comes in? That could mean more empty vehicles on already crowded streets.

Uber is reportedly exploring ways to use parking facilities as waiting areas for autonomous vehicles. Instead of driving around without passengers, robotaxis could pull into nearby garages and wait for their next assignment.

Then, when someone requests a ride, the vehicle could head out to pick them up. Uber believes that approach could reduce unnecessary driving and help lower operating costs. There's another potential benefit. Keeping autonomous vehicles in nearby facilities could make it easier to have them ready when demand increases.

However, this remains a developing plan. Uber has not announced that every SpotHero garage will accommodate robotaxis, and the company has not provided a timeline for a broad rollout of these facilities. For now, the immediate focus remains helping people find parking for their own cars. There's something else worth paying attention to here.

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For years, Uber built its business around giving people an alternative to driving. Now, the company wants you opening its app even when you plan to take your own car. Let's say you're going downtown for dinner. You could check the price of an Uber ride.

Then, you could compare that with the cost of driving and parking. If driving looks cheaper, you can reserve a space through Uber. If taking a ride makes more sense, you can book that instead. Either way, Uber stays part of your plans.

And as autonomous vehicles become more common, the company could eventually use that same parking network to support its robotaxi partners. It's an interesting strategy, especially as Uber looks for more ways to keep people using its app. Uber Parking could help drivers spend less time circling busy streets by allowing them to reserve a garage space in advance. The biggest benefit is pretty straightforward.

You may be able to reserve parking before leaving home and spend less time driving around looking for an available spot. That could be especially useful when you're heading somewhere unfamiliar or trying to make a flight.

However, there are a few things I'd recommend checking before you book. Don't assume Uber offers the lowest rate. Check the final price against other parking options before paying. Also, make sure your reservation covers the time you'll actually need.

Some parking garages have height limits. If you drive a larger SUV or truck, check those restrictions before booking. Also, confirm the exact entrance address, which may differ from the garage's street address. Some parking reservations can be canceled for free before they begin, but the rules vary by location.

Review the specific garage's cancellation terms before booking. Once your reservation starts, Uber says it can no longer be canceled or refunded. Some garages use QR codes for entry. That's convenient, but criminals have also placed fake QR codes on parking meters to trick drivers into visiting fraudulent payment websites.

Use the parking pass provided directly through your Uber app rather than scanning an unfamiliar sticker. We've previously reported onEven with a reservation, finding your car afterward can still be a headache. Fortunately, Google Maps and Apple Maps have tools that can help you remember where you parked. Our guide toI think Uber is onto something here.

Who hasn't wasted time driving around looking for parking, especially when you're already running late? Being able to reserve a spot before leaving home sounds pretty convenient. Of course, I'd want to make sure I'm getting a good price. But what really caught my attention is Uber's plan to use parking garages for robotaxis.

Having driverless cars park between rides makes sense, especially if it means fewer empty vehicles clogging up our streets. Still, I wonder what happens when those garages start filling up with robotaxis. Will there be enough room for the rest of us? That's something I'll be watching as this technology takes off.

Would you trust Uber to handle your parking reservations, or do you worry that parking garages could eventually become crowded with robotaxis, leaving fewer spaces for the rest of us? Let us know by writing to us atKurt"CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on"FOX & Friends.

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