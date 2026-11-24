Uber will compete with Waymo on its home turf.

The partnership is pulling human safety drivers from its Lucid Gravity SUVs ahead of an early 2027 commercial debut. ﻿is transportation editor with 10+ years of experience who covers EVs, public transportation, and aviation.

His work has appeared in The New York Daily News and City & State. Uber’s high-stakes robotaxi bet is officially ditching its human safety net. Nuro, Lucid, and Uber are starting fully driverless public road testing in the San Francisco Bay Area, with employee-only rides launching shortly after.. By pulling human safety operators from behind the wheel of Lucid Gravity SUVs, the companies say they are clearing a critical hurdle toward a public launch.

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That debut is now slated for early 2027, marking a slight slip from the partnership’s original late-2026 target. When it finally goes live, it will pit Uber directly against entrenched rivals like Waymo and ZooxDriverless testing kicks off across four South Bay cities—Palo Alto, Mountain View, Los Altos, and Sunnyvale—before expanding across the broader Bay Area next year.

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To fuel this push,The automaker began building pre-production models in October to clear regulatory safety approvals, and it plans to start manufacturing the actual commercial fleet in the coming weeks. Each SUV is powered by Nuro’s Level 4 “Nuro Driver” system, pairing cameras, solid-state lidar, and radar withRemoving the human backup comes after nearly a year of round-the-clock supervised testing in the Bay Area and Houston.

Before letting the cars loose on public streets alone, Nuro put the software through grueling, high-risk edge cases on—including the automaker’s upcoming midsize model—over the coming years as it races to scale a global autonomous fleet.. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google