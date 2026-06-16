Uber, Lyft accused of charging different fees for the same rides at the same time

A Consumer Reports study found that the prices for Uber and Lyft trips can vary drastically even when booked for the same route at roughly the same time.

An investigation by Consumer Reports found that fares on the same route varied by as much as 163% in price in a way that goes beyondConsumer Reports tested 30 routes across 17 states by having volunteers input start and end points to check prices without actually ordering a ride.

All 30 routes entered into the ride-hailing apps yielded at least two different price clusters, the study found.

‘Facing an existential threat’: How Uber is navigating clashes with trial attorneys, assault lawsuits and competition Uber and California personal injury lawyers are locked in an ugly contest over dueling ballot initiatives while the ride hailing giant faces a big threat from autonomous-vehicle operators. The median difference between the highest and lowest price clusters for the tested routes was 50%. One route in California varied in price by 55%.

“Experts who reviewed our findings said that, while they expected to see evidence of dynamic pricing, they didn’t expect to see such large price differences,” the report said. “Algorithmic and AI-driven pricing tactics like those used by Uber and Lyft are attracting growing attention and criticism. ”Uber said the investigation was fundamentally flawed and did not take into key variables such as the distance a driver has to travel to pick up the customer.

Drivers in Massachusetts for ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Lyft have become the first in the nation to certify a union.

“Consumer Reports treats trips with the same pickup and drop-off points as identical. They are not,” said Uber spokesperson Ryan Thornton.

“In a, a trip is defined not only by where it starts and ends, but also by when it is requested and what marketplace conditions exist at that exact moment,” including rider demand, driver availability, traffic, routing and estimated trip length, he said. Uber and Consumer Reports also clashed over the investigation’s claim that 11% of discounts shown on the Uber app are based on inflated original prices, and therefore are not genuine discounts.

In the investigation, one volunteer received a fare of $94.96 for an UberX ride between two towns near Florida’s Gulf Coast. Another volunteer requested the same route within the same minute and received a fare of $65.95. More tests were conducted in New York City, where a 30-minute, eight-mile Uber ride from Chinatown to Queens varied in cost from less than $40 to nearly $49.

Three volunteers were shown prices for that route below $40, while 17 other volunteers were shown prices around $47. A coalition of attorneys announced Thursday they’ve gathered enough signatures to ask voters to support a law, billed as the first of its kind, that would make rideshare companies legally responsible for sexual assaults that occur inside their vehicles.

An 18-mile Lyft trip across Kansas City requested at roughly the same time on the same day triggered fares of $31, $50, $55 and $65, Consumer Reports said in its study.

“The magnitude of the high/low price differentials is astonishing,” said the report’s Len Sherman, an executive-in-residence at Columbia Business School who has written extensively on the economics of the ride-hail industry. Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.





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