Uber Eats’ Shop for Me Rolls Out to San Francisco, New York City, Phoenix, Dallas and Tampa

The new feature lets you send a shopper to virtually any store in one's area to shop for exactly what one needs.

‘ latest feature, Shop for Me, is rolling out to San Francisco, New York City, Phoenix, Dallas and Tampa, Fla. , on Tuesday, with more cities coming soon.

‘s annual Go-Get product event last April, allows the shopper to virtually shop at any store in one’s area for whatever they need — even stores that aren’t available on theEats app. It gives them access to thousands of stores.

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Whether it’s a pair of denim jeans from one’s favorite neighborhood boutique, a premium cut from the local butcher, a specialty ingredient from the local gourmet market or last-minute wine glasses for a party one’s hosting, Shop for Me brings one’s favorite stores right to one’s door. The way it works is the user opens the Uber Eats app and taps the “Shop for Me” icon at the top of the screen.

The user searches for a store in their area, and lets the shopper know what they’re looking for, providing as many details, such as color, price point, fit, size, etc. as they can. The user approves the items as the shopper finds them in real time or requests alternatives. The order will be canceled if the user doesn’t respond within five minutes.

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When the user is satisfied with their order, the shopper will pay in-store pricing for the items on the user’s behalf and deliver the items to one’s door. During the process, the shopper sends the user a photo of the item and won’t buy anything without their approval. During the shopping window, the shopper will refund any time if the user requests it or if the user doesn’t respond in time.

If items were delivered damaged or defective, the user can contact support.

“We know that convenience means more than just getting your favorite meals delivered,” said Harshit Agarwal, head of Uber Eats Product. “With Shop for Me, we’re helping customers save time and shop on their own terms, whether they’re checking off their holiday shopping list or picking up a last-minute essential, all without having to leave home. ” With Uber’s Shop for Me, the user can buy from stores that aren’t on Uber Eats.

Among those stores that are on Uber Eats are Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy, Sephora, Target, Game Stop, Pacsun, Foot Locker, Kohl’s, Home Depot, Staples, Kids Foot Locker, DSW, Costco, Sally Beauty, Bath & Body Works, CVS, Five Below, Lowe’s, Ulta Beauty and Carter’s.

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