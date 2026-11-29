An Uber driver who was attacked by a passenger in Minnesota died on Saturday after spending weeks in hospital, according to CAIR and prosecutors.

in Minnesota died on Saturday after spending two weeks in the hospital, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations and prosecutors, who plan to up the charges against the suspect.

Mohamed Yusuf was allegedly strangled with a seatbelt and run over by his car by a passenger on Nov. 14, after he was asked about his name, according to an order for detention filed in Minnesota District Court. This photo provided by Mustafa Osman shows his father, Mohamed Yusuf, smiling for a photo on March 20, 2026, in Blaine, Minn. Samit Apurva Patel, 25, was initially charged with second-degree attempted murder and carjacking, according to the order.

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Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement Saturday that her office will be "amending the complaint to upgrade the charge to second degree intentional murder.