Uber exhausted its 2026 AI budget early and implemented four strict defaults to reduce costs by 52%. This strategy boosted agentic requests by 9.4x while controlling expenses.

Uber Technologies exhausted its entire allocated artificial intelligence budget for the fiscal year 2026 within the first few months of the year. This financial overrun prompted Chief Technology Officer Praveen Neppalli Naga to impose strict cost controls on internal AI coding tools. The sudden spending surge was primarily driven by a massive increase in agentic workloads, which requires significant computational resources to manage complex, multi-step tasks.

In response to these escalating costs, the company rebuilt the default behaviors of its coding agents to achieve substantial efficiency gains. By implementing four specific cost defaults, Uber reduced the cost per session by 52% compared to its peak in June. During this same period, agentic requests grew by a factor of 9.4 between February and August, demonstrating that the company can scale usage without proportional budget increases.

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Four Cost Defaults Reduce AI Session Expenses

Uber implemented a new internal wrapper called AIFX to enforce four strict defaults for how engineers interact with AI coding tools. These defaults were designed to limit unnecessary resource consumption while maintaining high productivity. The first default is a 400,000-token compaction limit, which ensures that session context does not grow too large and expensive.

The second default sets the reasoning effort to medium rather than high, preventing the model from overthinking simple coding tasks. The third default limits the prompt cache for orchestrators to one hour, while sub-agents are restricted to a five-minute cache. The fourth default eliminates the loading of MCP tool schemas at startup, forcing agents to invoke individual commands through a central gateway as needed.

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These settings were not chosen by individual engineers but were enforced globally by Uber through AIFX. The system installs, configures, and A/B tests these settings across different employee cohorts. This centralized approach ensures that all engineers benefit from the optimized defaults without requiring manual configuration. The result is a standardized, cost-efficient environment for all AI interactions.

Strategic Model Selection and Context Optimization

The cost savings were driven by structural changes rather than just model upgrades. Uber held the model constant to isolate the effect of these optimizations, revealing that cost per 1,000 requests fell almost 34% from its peak. The cost per session fell by 52% from June to the time of the October summit, according to data presented by Distinguished Engineer Uday Kiran Medisetty.

Uber is now pushing more work away from interactive sessions, which are the least efficient way to run agents. Instead, the company is using managed agents where it can select specific models for each task. This approach allows Uber to match model capability to task complexity, which is the biggest lever for cost reduction. For example, benchmarking models and picking the right one cut the cost per stale-feature-flag cleanup by 90%.

The company also built a context graph of roughly 200 million nodes and edges to give agents a map of internal systems. This graph eliminates the need to preload all relevant documentation, which is expensive and inefficient. In one internal example, a model identified a data table in 38 seconds using the graph, versus 20 minutes and 9 seconds without it. This demonstrates the power of structured context over raw data volume.

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Industry Implications for Enterprise AI Scaling

The Uber case study offers a replicable blueprint for any enterprise scaling agentic workloads. Managing context, caching, and tool schemas can deliver material savings without changing the underlying models. This is particularly relevant as companies struggle with the rising costs of large context windows and complex tool definitions.

Uber also noted that sub-agents default to cheaper models for tasks that do not require frontier-level reasoning. This pattern allows companies to balance performance and cost by using high-end models only when necessary. Other companies, such as T-Mobile, have found that loading all documentation into one agent leads to confusion and inefficiency. T-Mobile now keeps context narrow and routes questions to specialized agents.

The data from Uber and other enterprises suggests that context is not universally beneficial. It depends heavily on the specific task and the efficiency of the retrieval mechanism. By optimizing these defaults, Uber has demonstrated that it is possible to maintain high growth in agentic requests while keeping AI spending roughly flat since April. This balance is critical for sustainable AI adoption in large organizations.