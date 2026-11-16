Uber co-founder and Elon Musk call for Jensen Huang to come back to Nvidia

Over the weekend, a letter was signed by over 150,000 individuals who called for Nvidia’s board to bring back Huang “while an independent investigation establishes the facts.”

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 08: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attends the Golden Age of American Innovation Summit at the Institute of Peace on October 08, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Trump is expected to award some of the nation's highest scientific honors to technology leaders including Elon Musk, Sergey Brin, Jensen Huang, Lisa Su, Michael Dell, and Satya Nadella. Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick and Tesla CEO Elon Musk call for Jensen Huang to return to Nvidia after his resignation.

Also read Elon Musk and Tech Giants Face $55 Billion Gigawatt Costs as AI Power Crisis Deepens

Over the weekend, a letter was signed by over 150,000 individuals who called for Nvidia’s board to bring back Huang “while an independent investigation establishes the facts. ”Others who signed the letter include Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and Y Combinator President Garry Tan.

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“We write with gratitude for Jensen Huang and with a clear demand to the Board: bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts, unless and until you can provide compelling evidence that his removal is in NVIDIA’s best interests,” the letter reads,“Thirty-three years of leadership do not place anyone above accountability,” the letter continues. “But accountability requires evidence, a fair hearing, and a reasoned decision. Jensen deserves due process, not mob justice.

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