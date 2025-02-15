Uber Alleged Scammer Danette Colbert Linked to Multiple Crimes, Including Possible Reporter's Death

Danette Colbert, a woman accused of posing as an Uber driver to prey on victims, is now facing serious charges after a Telemundo reporter was found dead in her hotel room. Authorities believe she may be linked to his death, and at least a dozen other people have come forward with similar allegations against her.

The phone's screen saver was the first sign that something was wrong. When Jason Egle plugged the device in and fell asleep at his parents' New Orleans -area home in the predawn hours of Oct. 16, 2021, it was dead. He hadn't realized it was someone else's. But once he awoke, Egle recalled in an interview, he panicked and quickly came to believe his phone had been intentionally swapped the night before, when he said he may have been drugged and conned by a woman who claimed to be his Uber driver.

As Egle frantically tried to gain access to his accounts, he said, $15,000 vanished from his cryptocurrency account. Egle, 50, now believes that driver was Danette Colbert, 48, the woman charged with fraud and other crimes this month after a Telemundo reporter covering the Super Bowl was found dead in his hotel in Kenner, west of New Orleans. Colbert was previously charged in at least five other cases in two states involving allegations similar to Egle’s, and in the week since authorities announced Colbert’s arrest, police in Kenner say they have fielded a dozen complaints from people who believe they or a loved one may have been a victim of Colbert’s. One of those possible victims, John Jenkins, 55, was found unresponsive in a New Orleans hotel in December. While Colbert hadn’t previously been identified as a suspect, Kenner Deputy Police Chief Mark McCormick told NBC News that authorities now suspect she had a part in Jenkins’ death. Egle was another possible victim who reached out to the Kenner department after Colbert’s arrest to inform them that he believes she robbed and drugged him. He initially reported his claims to the New Orleans Police Department in 2021, shortly after he was allegedly robbed, according to a copy of a police report shared with NBC News, but he said nothing appears to have been done with the case. A second man, Eric Maul, told NBC News he also believes he was targeted by Colbert while she allegedly posed as an Uber driver in the French Quarter. He did not know who was responsible when he filed a report with New Orleans police one day after his phone was taken in 2021 and thousands of dollars were stolen from accounts linked to the device, he said in an interview, but didn’t hear anything more from police. The lack of response, Maul said, made him believe “they didn’t do anything.” In an email, a New Orleans police spokesperson said the agency investigates each and every case filed with it. Investigators are examining “any and all” cases that may be connected to Colbert, including some in which she’s already been ruled out as a possible suspect, said the spokesperson, Karen Boudrie. Boudrie said no suspects have been identified in connection with Maul’s allegations and an investigation is ongoing. Boudrie did not respond to a request for comment about the investigation in Egle’s case. An Uber spokesperson said it did not appear that Colbert was a driver for the platform. Current and former lawyers for Colbert either declined to comment or have not responded to requests for comment. Authorities have said that a cause of death for Adan Manzano, 27, the Telemundo reporter, has not yet been determined and that they are awaiting toxicology reports. Hotel security video showed Colbert entering a hotel room with Manzano at 4:35 a.m. on Feb. 5, Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said earlier this month. The video showed her leaving, then returning, then leaving again at around 6 a.m., he said. Manzano’s body was found that afternoon, the chief said. Colbert is alleged to have used the reporter’s credit card at a store in the New Orleans area, and a search of Colbert’s home in Slidell recovered what authorities believe is Manzano’s cellphone. Colbert was arrested Feb. 7 and remains jailed without bond. Her arrest in the Manzano case comes after allegations of similar crimes in Louisiana and Nevada stretching back years. Earlier this winter, after Jenkins was found unresponsive on Dec. 15, the coroner’s office attributed his cause of death to combined cocaine and ethanol toxicity and ruled it accidental. McCormick did not provide details about what role police believe Colbert may have played in his death. The deputy chief said Jenkins was missing property when he was found. A spokesperson for the Louisiana State Police, which is assisting in the investigation, said the agency was not able to discuss any of the details involved in the investigation. In 2022, prosecutors in Clark County, Nevada, accused Colbert of grand larceny and administering a drug to aid in the commission of a felony in two separate cases. According to Daniel Lippmann, the attorney who represented her, the charges were dismissed after the victims said they did not want to testify in court, The Associated Press reported. In some cases, Colbert was convicted or pleaded guilty to similar charges





