UB40 frontman Ali Campbell defends Wayne Rooney's controversial performance of Rat In Mi Kitchen, calling the backlash ridiculous while fans push for a Christmas number one single.

UB40 frontman Ali Campbell has publicly criticized the intense public backlash directed at former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney following a recent performance on the reality television series I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! The controversy erupted after Rooney, currently 41 years old, performed a rendition of the Birmingham-based reggae band's classic 1986 hit Rat In Mi Kitchen while utilizing a Jamaican accent during a Friday evening episode.

Ali Campbell Addresses The Cultural Debate

Campbell, 67 years old, took to the social media platform X to dismiss the ongoing criticism as a ridiculous controversy that has unnecessarily spotlighted the issue of cultural appropriation. He shared a video clip from one week prior in which he had previously discussed similar themes with BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg, emphasizing that the debate surrounding artistic expression and cultural boundaries is a recurring topic.

Also read Wayne Rooney Faces Backlash Over Jamaican Accent on I'm A Celebrity

In his social media post, Campbell wrote that the familiar debate is back in the spotlight due to the reaction to Rooney's performance. He invited followers to share their perspectives on where society should draw the line when it comes to cultural appropriation, suggesting that the current outrage may be disproportionate to the act of singing a song in a specific regional style.

Fans Rally For Christmas Number One Status

While some viewers accused Rooney of casual cultural appropriation for his vocal delivery, a significant portion of the public and supporters of UB40 have rallied behind the footballer. This support has manifested in a organized campaign on social media to drive Rat In Mi Kitchen to Christmas number one status in the UK charts, aiming to celebrate the song's universal appeal rather than focusing on the controversy.

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One social media user humorously suggested that a collaborative re-release of the song featuring both Wayne Rooney and Ali Campbell would be a massive commercial success. Another supporter argued that Rooney, described as a white Scouser from Liverpool, was simply singing a song written by English lads from Birmingham about rats in a kitchen, making claims of misappropriating Jamaican culture unfounded.

Other fans emphasized that culture is fluid and evolving, criticizing those who attempt to police artistic expression as engaging in joyless identity politics. Comments highlighted the irony of the situation, noting that a Nigerian viewer with a London accent might be offended by a Scouser singing a reggae song in a Jamaican accent, a critique written by a white Brummie from Birmingham.

Historical Context Of UB40 And Reggae Music

Ali Campbell has previously articulated the band's stance on performing reggae music, arguing that musicians are not required to be Jamaican to authentically play the genre. He drew parallels to jazz and R&B, noting that performers do not need to be Black American to execute those styles effectively, and highlighted UB40's multiracial lineup and their deep roots in the Birmingham reggae scene.

Talking to Laura Kuenssberg earlier this month, Campbell explained that Jamaican artists have consistently supported UB40 and worked with them because they recognize the band's dedication to promoting reggae music. He stated that Jamaican musicians love reggae just as much as the British band and therefore do not view their performances as misappropriation but rather as promotion of the genre.

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Production Choices And Further Show Controversies

The production editing of the show has been criticized for amplifying the controversy, particularly when the camera immediately cut to black sportsman Ade Adepitan, whose facial expression appeared shocked following Rooney's performance. Despite the edited narrative, fans have continued to defend Rooney, with some comparing his use of accent to other musical traditions, such as the Proclaimers singing with a Scottish accent.

Wayne Rooney is competing in the jungle alongside a diverse cast of celebrities, including Big Brother star AJ Odudu, Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, former Love Island star Chloe Burrows, Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page, and broadcaster Mariella Frostrup. The series has faced additional scrutiny, with Mariella Frostrup recently accused of using microaggressions towards AJ Odudu by describing her as aggressive and dramatic, an interaction Odudu described as triggering.

Rooney has emerged as an unexpected favorite to win the ITV show, driven by a noticeable physical transformation and a reported weight loss of 3st following his decision to give up alcohol six months ago. His popularity has surged on social media, with thousands of fans declaring their admiration and creating fan pages on TikTok, positioning him as a strong contender to outshine his wife, Coleen Rooney, who finished second in the 2024 series of the show.