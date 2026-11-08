UAW Members Mobilize Over 170k Calls to Drive Historic 2026 Youth Voter Turnout in California

UAW members including postdocs and researchers turned out in force in California, conducting 57,244 door knockings and over 170,000 calls to ensure young voter participation.

Members of the United Automobile Workers union, specifically postdocs, researchers, and staff at the University of California, played a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of the historic 2026 midterm elections in California. Rather than remaining passive observers, these young workers engaged in extensive grassroots organizing to combat the stereotype that younger demographics are too disengaged to vote. Their efforts directly contributed to higher turnout rates across the state, challenging the long-held notion that students and early-career academics are unreliable voters.

The United Automobile Workers union executed a massive, personalized outreach campaign throughout California involving precise operational metrics. Members knocked on 57,224 doors and made 170,748 phone calls to reach potential voters. In the final stretch before the election, the union organized 4,389 get-out-the-vote shifts and facilitated 41,360 personal conversations with constituents. These numbers were not generated by automated robocalls or mass text messages but were the result of teaching assistants, researchers, and university staff dedicating their personal time to direct voter engagement.

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The strategy proved effective, particularly at the University of California, Los Angeles, where the union had previously endorsed Nithya Raman for mayor. The day before the election, students and workers gathered at Bruin Plaza to rally with Raman, promising to bring roommates and labmates to the polls. This mobilization resulted in lines at polling places stretching across California campuses from Davis to San Diego. Races were won by candidates who prioritized the concerns of young voters, demonstrating that targeted outreach yields tangible political results.

Nithya Raman received early support from the UAW because she delivered on critical housing and immigrant rights issues. She led the passage of strong renter protections, capped rent increases, and cut regulatory red tape to facilitate housing construction. Additionally, she authored an ordinance protecting immigrant neighbors from federal enforcement actions. Her success in Los Angeles served as a model for other regions, with UAW members canvassing in Bakersfield to support candidates addressing youth turnout gaps and in San Diego County backing Marni von Wilpert to protect research funding and working people.

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The campaign demonstrated that peer-to-peer contact is the most effective method for turning out young voters. No group is better positioned to speak to students on college campuses than the young workers who maintain those institutions. By reaching voters where they live and work, the UAW bypassed traditional political apathy. The union emphasized that young people are not inherently disillusioned but are instead exhausted by politicians who ignore their needs until election time. When candidates address specific concerns such as rent, wages, and research funding, young citizens respond with high participation rates.

Young voters are written off as too disillusioned or too distracted to show up in a midterm every cycle. On Tuesday, that outdated notion was laid to rest by the workers, postdocs, researchers, and staff at the University of California, part of the more than 100,000 UAW members in California. Most of the union members are young. Too many of them spend the majority of their paychecks on rent and work second jobs just to stay in the cities where they teach and do research. They are exactly the voters campaigns have written off for decades as too hard to reach and too unreliable to count on.

Our members didn't knock on doors to celebrate for one night. They did it because they intend to build a future in California, one where you can finish your degree, do work that matters, and still afford to live in the city you call home. So this year, they stopped waiting for someone else to reach them. They reached out to each other. UAW members in California contacted hundreds of thousands of voters over the course of this campaign.

Those numbers didn't come from mass texts or robocalls. They came from teaching assistants knocking doors on weekends, researchers phonebanking after their experiments wrapped up, and university staff standing on campus asking students whether they had a plan to vote. Peer-to-peer contact is the most effective way to turn out a young voter, and nobody is better positioned to talk to young people on a college campus than the young workers who keep those campuses running.

In Los Angeles last May, UAW was the first major union to endorse Nithya Raman for mayor. They did it because she has delivered for the people being priced out of this city. She led the passage of some of the strongest renter protections in the country, capped rent increases, cut the red tape that keeps housing from getting built, and wrote the ordinance that protects immigrant neighbors from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. A city that can't hold on to its young people doesn't have a future. Raman understood that, and young Angelenos rewarded her for it.

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There's a lesson here for every party, every campaign, and every pundit. Young people aren't apathetic. They're exhausted by politicians who ignore them until they need them and never seem to deliver once they win. When candidates take their concerns seriously regarding rent, wages, research funding, immigrant rights, and climate, and when they're backed by an organization willing to do the work of reaching young voters where they live and work, young people turn out.

What comes next matters just as much. The UAW will hold these leaders to the commitments they made, and the members will keep organizing. They didn't knock on thousands of doors to celebrate for one night. They did it because they intend to build a future in California, one where you can finish your degree, do work that matters, and still afford to live in the city you call home.

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