If approved by a federal judge next month, the agreement would resolve two proposed class actions brought by University of the Arts employees who lost their jobs as part of the June 2024 mass layoff.

More than two years after the University of the Arts closed its doors, former employees could get some financial relief. The trustee overseeing UArts’ assets is asking a federal bankruptcy judge to approve a $1.85 million class action settlement.

It would resolve claims that the defunct school broke federal law by not giving workers 60 days’ written notice before mass layoffs. More than 600 employees were laid off on UArts’ final day on June 7, 2024. Under the proposed agreement, court records say, UArts will pay up to $15,150 to an employee terminated as part of the mass layoffs.

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Roughly 625 former employees are eligible, court records say, and they will be paid a chunk of the settlement fund based on their average daily wage and the date they last worked. The payout is the “bare minimum” laid off workers deserve, said Daniel Pieczkolon, president of United Academics of Philadelphia, the union that represented UArts faculty and staff.

“I hope that folks are able to take some solace in this court outcome but also recognize that it doesn’t undo the tragedy of the closure of the university,” Pieczkolon said. If approved, the settlement would resolve two federal proposed class action lawsuits that were filed by 21 former employees within days after the mass layoff announcement. The suits represent both union members and managers. The plaintiffs include professors, department heads, administrators, and support staff.

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The laid off UArts workers who were named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit would be eligible for an additional one-time $2,500 payment if a federal bankruptcy judge approves the settlement. The settlement’s approval requires two hearings, the first of which is scheduled for next month. The attorneys representing UArts and the appointed trustee overseeing the university’s assets in the bankruptcy proceedings did not respond to a request for comment.

The pending settlement is the latest legal development in the school’s stunning and swift collapse , which caught students and employees by surprise. Former university president Kerry Walk announced on May 31, 2024 that the school would cease operations on June 7, 2024, which was scheduled as the first day of the summer semester. Walk resigned before UArts’ final day.

Administrators and trustees cited an urgent financial crisis , students and faculty protested , and elected officials called for hearings . Elisa Seeherman, formerly UArts’ director of career services, joined the workers’ lawsuit while still working as a staff member at the institution through the its closing date.

“I felt that we should get what we legally deserve,” Seeherman said. When UArts announced bankruptcy, Seeherman lost hope that the workers would get their pay. Learning about the agreement was a “pleasant surprise,” she said. And while the settlement would provide some closure for former UArts employees, Seeherman and other members of the school’s community are still haunted by all the open questions that remain.

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“There will never be fully a sense of closure until we actually get an explanation why the university has closed with one week notice,” Seeherman said. “It’s an open wound. ”