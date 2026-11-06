UAF Receives $1M From DOE To Build Critical Minerals Workforce

University of Alaska Fairbanks secures initial $1 million from U.S. Department of Energy to train mining students and address national shortage of 6,000 engineers.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks has been awarded an initial $1 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to expand its workforce training programs for the critical minerals industry. This funding represents the first tranche of a broader federal initiative aimed at resolving a severe shortage of mining professionals across the United States. The announcement aligns with earlier intentions declared by the Trump administration in August to invest up to $100 million in accredited mining schools nationwide.

Funding Allocation And Student Support

Bill Schnabel, dean of the College of Engineering and Mines at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, stated that the majority of these funds will be directed toward direct expenditures for students. At least half of the $1 million award is designated for scholarships and practical training opportunities rather than infrastructure. Schnabel outlined that selected students may receive funding to work at the National Lab of the Rockies in Golden, Colorado, or participate in specialized programs at the Delta Mine Training Center. This approach ensures that financial support reaches the learners who are preparing to enter the technical workforce.

Also read Bob the poet, meet Bob the priest: Pope Leo receives Bob Dylan at the Vatican

The initiative extends beyond traditional mining engineering to include geologists, chemists, and biologists. Schnabel explained that the University of Alaska Fairbanks plans to establish a Critical Minerals Alaska track specifically for mechanical engineers, chemists, and biologists. This interdisciplinary focus recognizes that the mining industry requires diverse scientific expertise beyond just geology and engineering. The goal is to equip students with the specific skills needed to support the extraction and processing of critical minerals.

PROSPECT Initiative And National Goals

The University of Alaska Fairbanks participation is part of the PROSPECT initiative, which stands for Providing Opportunities for Specialized Education in Critical Technologies. On August 7, President Donald Trump announced the plan to invest up to $100 million through the Department of Energy. The program targets all 14 accredited mining schools in the country with the aim of doubling the number of mining graduates within two years. Over the next decade, the initiative seeks to produce roughly 6,000 new mining engineers to address the critical labor gap.

Advertisement

Interim Chancellor Larry Hinzman clarified in August that any grant funding received by the university would be primarily directed toward increasing enrollment rather than new construction projects. The institution intends to upgrade existing laboratories and collaborate with industry partners to recruit more students into mining engineering programs. Tathagata Ghosh, chair of the Department of Mining and Mineral Engineering at UAF, highlighted the university's unique regional role by noting it is the only mining school in the entire Pacific Northwest.

Future Funding Tranches And Industry Ties

Schnabel characterized the Department of Energy program as a prize rather than a traditional grant, meaning the University of Alaska Fairbanks was selected based on the strength of its workforce development work plan. The next step involves activating this work plan to unlock additional funding tranches. If the university meets the specified milestones, it will receive subsequent installments of $2.5 million, $4 million, or $7 million. The project is scheduled to commence on January 1 and will run for a duration of two years, with the money not yet having reached the university's bank account.

Looking ahead, Schnabel plans to engage with the Human Resources Committee of the Alaska Miners Association to discuss internships and job placements for students in these new tracks. This collaboration aims to create a direct pipeline from education to employment for graduates focusing on critical minerals. The Department of Energy claims there is currently a shortage of 6,000 mining engineers, a deficit this multi-million dollar effort seeks to mitigate through targeted educational support and industry partnership.