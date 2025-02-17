UAB Dominates South Florida in Conference Showdown

Yaxel Lendeborg's impressive performance leads UAB to an 85-78 victory over South Florida in American Athletic Conference action. Lendeborg's 21 points and 19 rebounds, coupled with strong contributions from Ja'Borri McGhee and Alejandro Vasquez, proved too much for South Florida to overcome.

Yaxel Lendeborg had 21 points and 19 rebounds, and UAB beat South Florida 85-78 on Sunday night. Lendeborg also blocked six shots for the Blazers (16-9, 9-3 American Athletic Conference ). Ja’Borri McGhee scored 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Alejandro Vasquez added 15 points and nine rebounds. The Bulls (12-14, 5-8) were led by Jamille Reynolds, who scored a career-high 27 points and matched his career high with 14 rebounds. Jayden Reid added 16 points, four assists and three steals.

Kobe Knox scored 10. UAB took the lead with 13:14 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 47-37 at halftime, with McGhee racking up 14 points.





