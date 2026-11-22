UAA will open the tournament with No. 3 Louisville, fresh off a convincing win over previously No. 4 UConn, Saturday night in Anchorage.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - One of the top teams in all of women’s college basketball comes to Alaska this weekend to face the hometown University of Alaska Anchorage.

The storied Great Alaska Shootout tips off Saturday as three Division I women’s basketball programs travel to the 49th State to play the Division II Seawolves. UAA will open the tournament with No. 3 Louisville, fresh off a convincing win over previously No. 4 UConn, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Alaska Airlines Center.

Also read Alaska sports notebook: UAA women’s basketball takes on DI powerhouse in Great Alaska Shootout, Bartlett hockey picks up win

“It is kind of a full circle moment, it’s fun,” UAA second-year head coach Matt Thune said. “They’re asking a lot of what is Alaska? What’s culture like? What’s basketball like up here?

“I’m hopeful that we’re going to have a good turnout here and showcase, you know, what Alaska basketball is and our kids are really excited, so it should be a fun event. ” Thune began his coaching career with Louisville under Walz from 2012-2015 as a video coordinator and an interim assistant coach for recruiting.

“You know, Matt, he hasn’t changed,” Louisville head coach Jeff Walz reflected with a smile. “He’s a hard worker, really knows the game, does a great job of teaching it and that’s why I’m not surprised to see the success that they’re having. You give Matt a few years to recruit and get players in here and I think everyone’s going to be pleasantly pleased with the success that they’re going to have.

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” Walz is one of the winningest coaches in the country, leading Louisville to 13 Sweet 16’s, eight Elite 8 appearances, four Final Fours and two National Championship games while boasting a 522-154 record now in his 20th season with the program.

“Just trying to make sure we get out and experience as much of Alaska as we can whenever we go on a trip, I think that’s really important,” Walz said. “The basketball, obviously, is something we’re going to focus on, but I want them to just be able to see what something different is and for us, the opportunity to make this trip and everybody’s been extremely friendly. “We’re going to try to get out and do some things.

So really excited about it. ” The only member of Louisville believed to have been to Alaska is junior forward Mackenly Randolph, daughter of former NBA star Zach Randolph.

“I was actually really excited because I’ve been here before, and I’m actually one who loves the cold,” Randolph said of seeing Alaska on the schedule. “So seeing the snow and kind of getting out of Louisville a little bit, I was excited.

” Not only does her name reflect similarity to the previous name of the state’s highest mountain, but she competed in the Doc Larson Roundball Classic in Wasilla back in 2021 when she and USC star JuJu Watkins came up with Sierra Canyon.

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“That was a really fun experience. We went snow skiing, that was really, really fun on the snowboard and so we got to do that and the little sledding and all the snow activities,” she said. The Cardinals are off to a 7-0 start with an average margin of victory of 38.7 points per game. Louisville won the lone meeting with UAA 69-58 at the 1999 Shootout.

The traditional Great Alaska Shootout, which gained fame across the country in the 1980s-2000s, played its final men’s tournament in 2017. It returned with a women’s-only bracket in 2022. Division I opponents Seattle University and Chicago State will play at 5:15 p.m. Saturday for the tournament opener.

The two winners Saturday will play in the championship game Sunday at 2 p.m., with the third-place game slated for 4:30 p.m. Both of UAA’s games in the Shootout will be played under the NCAA’s discretionary exhibition rule, which allows the contests to be counted for the Div. I opponent while being an exhibition for the Seawolves, according to UAA.

The Seawolves enter the contest riding a five-game win streak with recent wins over Chaminade, Hawaii Pacific and Hawaii Hilo, though their toughest opponent yet lies ahead.

“We’re all super excited, I feel like we are pretty prepared,” UAA sophomore guard Mylee Anderson said. Anderson is from Wasilla, and now said she feels ready for the shootout.

“We’ve had some pretty tough matchups in Hawaii, which I feel like has prepared us very well,” she said. “Our team has been clicking super well, there’s still some pieces, of course we’re working out, especially with it being so early in the season, but we’re all super excited. ” Watch the video player above for full interviews and breakdown of the Great Alaska Shootout with the 907 Sports team. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com