University of Alaska Anchorage athletes claim the Alaska Nordic Cup and secure a Great Alaska Shootout victory. Meanwhile, Alaska high school hockey teams battle through conference play with standout individual performances.

The University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves secured multiple victories across several sports programs this past week, highlighting a strong week for Alaskan collegiate athletics. The UAA women's basketball team rebounded from an initial loss to defeat Chicago State in the third-place match of the Great Alaska Shootout. Simultaneously, the skiing squad captured the Alaska Nordic Cup, while the men's cross country team qualified for nationals with strong regional performances.

University of Alaska Anchorage Skiers Take Alaska Nordic Cup

The University of Alaska Anchorage skiing team won the Alaska Nordic Cup title on Sunday, defeating in-state rival University of Alaska Fairbanks by a total margin of 2 minutes and 36 seconds. The Seawolves claimed the championship by winning both the men's and women's freestyle sprint relays, combining results from Saturday's 15-kilometer freestyle race and Sunday's relay events.

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Marlie Molinaro secured her second victory of the weekend by partnering with Constance Lapoint to win the women's relay in a time of 22 minutes and 33 seconds. Erling Bjornstad won the men's 15-kilometer freestyle on Saturday and subsequently joined Corbin Carpenter to win the men's relay in 18 minutes and 8 seconds. UAA associate head coach Trond Flagstad stated that the team pulled together to bring the Alaska Nordic Cup home, calling the result a great confidence builder for the program.

UAA Basketball and Cross Country See Regional Success

The UAA women's basketball team bounced back from being eliminated in the opening round of the Great Alaska Shootout by Louisville to beat Division I Chicago State 85-65 in the third-place game on Sunday. Senior guard Bridgette Tello led the squad with 23 points and nine rebounds, adding three assists and two steals to nearly secure a double-double. Five players reached double figures in scoring during the victory.

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Head coach Matt Thune praised the team's execution, describing it as their best 40 minutes of basketball this season. He highlighted the terrific ball movement and transition opportunities, noting quality contributions from bench players including Kiara Stone, who scored 10 points on perfect shooting, Bella Hays with 5 assists, and Evan Hamey with 5 points. On the track, the UAA men's cross country team finished fourth at the NCAA West Regional Championships on Saturday.

Ben Browning recorded the fastest finishing time by a Seawolf, crossing the line in 30 minutes and 51 seconds to claim ninth place individually. Browning, along with Ben Peck and Natalie Allen, each earned All-Region honors for their performances. UAA head coach Ryan McWilliams expressed pride in the group, noting that everyone in a UAA singlet competed effectively while beating multiple teams that had been ranked ahead of them all season.

Alaska High School Hockey Conference Standings Tighten

Reigning Division I hockey state champion South High School extended its win streak to four consecutive games with a 7-2 non-conference victory over West Valley on Thursday. Senior Brady Adkins led the offense with a hat trick, scoring three goals to anchor the win. The high school hockey season continues to see intense competition across the state as teams vie for conference standing.

West Anchorage and Chugiak faced each other twice last week, with the first meeting not counting toward conference records. The Eagles won that Thursday bout 4-3, receiving a pair of goals from forward Jason Brotherton. In the more significant Saturday matchup, the Mustangs bounced back to secure a 5-3 victory, with Landon McCormick and Sullivan Sims each scoring two goals.

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Service High School remained winless against conference foes but avoided another loss by tying Eagle River 2-2 on Saturday. The game went to overtime and resulted in a stalemate, largely thanks to sophomore goaltender Slater Stetson, who made 50 saves to keep the score tied. This performance highlighted the defensive resilience required in the tight conference race.

UAA Hockey Rivalry Series and National Qualifications

The University of Alaska Anchorage men's hockey team competed in the first two games of the annual Governor's Cup series against in-state rival University of Alaska Fairbanks in the Interior over the weekend. The Seawolves came up short in both contests, losing by three goals in each game. A notable shutout occurred on Saturday night, where UAA was defeated 3-0.

Despite the losses, freshman forward Jalen Bianchet recorded the only goal and assist for the Seawolves in Friday's 7-4 loss. UAA head coach Eric Rud emphasized that the rivalry game felt intense and fun, praising the team's growth and response after the previous night's defeat. The head coach stated excitement about playing the opponent again in two weeks.

Outside of the state, several Alaskans achieved career milestones and outstanding efforts in their respective arenas. These achievements alongside the local collegiate and high school successes underscore the breadth of athletic talent originating from Alaska. The combination of national qualifications for cross country and cup victories in skiing demonstrates the depth of competitive programs within the region.