With the 2026 Great Alaska Shootout bringing in college basketball teams from the Lower 48, the host school gave them - and all tournament attendees - a glimpse at the culture that has thrived in the state for generations.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - With the 2026 Great Alaska Shootout bringing in college basketball teams from the Lower 48 and giving many of their players and staff their first glimpse of the Last Frontier, the host school gave them and all tournament attendees a glimpse at the culture that has thrived in the state for generations.

“We’re celebrating Native American Heritage Month, and we’ve paired this with the Great Alaska Shootout,” UAA Associate Director for Community and Belonging Phillip Charette said. “Two wonderful events coming together. ” On Saturday evening, the Alaska Airlines Center’s auxiliary gym and main hallway were lined with Alaska Native artisans and vendors, with more events taking place in the gym such as a Native fashion show, several drumming and dancing performances, and a one-foot high kick demonstration.

Also read Samsung One UI 9.5 Adds Native App Lock to Fix Privacy Display Issues

For Elaina Mack, a longtime Seawolf now serving as an assistant coach, the two events fit together perfectly.

“Growing up in King Cove, it’s similar to any other village in Alaska,” she said. “It gets cold and dark, and a lot of the things that kids like to do is play basketball. So basketball’s a big part in Alaskan culture, and being able to have the Shootout and this behind me is great for everybody.

Advertisement

” “We have a player from my hometown playing on the UAA team,” vendor Leon Misak Kinneeveauk, who also carved the first and second place trophies for the event, said, referring to sophomore Jennifer Nash of Point Hope and Tikigaq High School.

“So that’s exciting, being able to share what we do at our shop, our culture, and watch the games. ” Drummers and dancers also delivered a pregame performance during the UAA women’s basketball team’s player intros ahead of their game against Louisville, as well as a halftime show.

“Basketball is really one of the sports that’s probably the biggest sport that’s played in every single community year-round,” Charette said. “It’s one of those loved sports, especially by Alaska Natives. So we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate Native American Heritage Month than joining these two big events together. ” See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com